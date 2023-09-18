Photos: Live-Action “The Little Mermaid” Enchanted Celebration Blu-ray Release Party Held at California Science Center

This past Friday night at the California Science Center in Los Angeles, Disney held a party celebrating the physical home media release of its hit new live-action The Little Mermaid movie.

The Little Mermaid Enchanted Celebration began at 8:00 PM Friday evening at the Science Center’s event space, with fans lining up down the sidewalk for admission. Outside the entrance were some cool lighting effects and posters featuring characters from the movie.

Inside the space, attendees found a step-and-repeat photo op wall along with an attractive costume display containing outfits worn by the actors in the film like Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

The California Science Center’s event space was impressive in its own right, and featured a fountain pool in its center, on which were perched two real-life mermaids. There was also a DJ booth set up at the front of the room and food stands around the area for guests to purchase themed snacks and (non-alcoholic) drinks.

The VIP area on the second floor was also extremely cool, and featured its own little pond and some imposing plant life, along with a private bar and buffet for guests. Back downstairs all party attendees could enjoy cotton candy that was expertly hand-crafted to resemble characters from The Little Mermaid.

The main attraction for the evening was “If You Know It Sing It,” an event company specializing in sing-alongs to popular music, and its “Be Our Guest” night of Disney songs. This of course kicked off with “Under the Sea” but soon segued into recognizable tunes from all corners of the Disney universe.

All in all, The Little Mermaid Enchanted Celebration was a stylish, energetic way to kick off the home media release of this fresh take on a Disney classic.

The Little Mermaid will be released on Blu-ray and DVD tomorrow, Tuesday September 19th, but is available for pre-order right now.