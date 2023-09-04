“The Little Mermaid” Enchanted Celebration Coming to the California Science Center on Friday, September 15th

Dive “Under the Sea” to celebrate the live-action retelling of The Little Mermaid at an Enchanted Celebration at the California Science Center, where guests are invited to a magical dance party celebrating the popular songs from the film, as well as other Disney classics.

In celebration of the release of The Little Mermaid on Digital and Blu-ray If You Know It Sing It

The evening will feature all the hit songs from The Little Mermaid , as well as many other Disney classics that fans can sing and dance to out on the dance floor.

The event will take place on Friday, September 15th from 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. at the California Science Center in Los Angeles.

Tickets to The Little Mermaid Enchanted Celebration are free to fans 18+ and available first come first serve at bit.ly/-the-little-mermaid-celebration. A free ticket does not guarantee entrance to the event, so fans are encouraged to arrive early. The line will start at 7pm.

The Little Mermaid is now available at Digital retailers, and will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD. Additionally, the film will arrive on Disney+.