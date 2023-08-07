Disney’s Live-Action Adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” Coming to Disney+ on September 6th

It’s once again time to go under the sea, as the live-action version of The Little Mermaid is set to make its Disney+ debut on September 6th.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ announced today that this summer’s hit film, The Little Mermaid , starring Halle Bailey, will be making its debut on the streaming service on September 6th.

, starring Halle Bailey, will be making its debut on the streaming service on September 6th. Disney+ subscribers will be able to access special bonus content, including Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton performing the song “Impossible Child” with music by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin) and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights); “Passing the Dinglehopper,” and “Under the Sea – Song Breakdown.”

All the wonder, magic and FUN of Disney's #TheLittleMermaid is coming to @Disneyplus on September 6! 🫧🦀🪸🐙🐠🐚 pic.twitter.com/VjbpwDHLnI — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 7, 2023

The film is also now available via digital purchase

The film stars: Halle Bailey ( grown-ish ) as Ariel Jonah Hauer-King ( A Dog’s Way Home ) as Prince Eric Daveed Diggs ( Hamilton ) as the voice of Sebastian Awkwafina ( Raya and the Last Dragon ) as the voice of Scuttle Jacob Tremblay ( Luca ) as the voice of Flounder Noma Dumezweni ( Mary Poppins Returns ) as Queen Selina Art Malik ( Homeland ) as Sir Grimsby Javier Bardem ( No Country for Old Men ) as King Triton Melissa McCarthy ( Bridesmaids ) as Ursula

The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall ( Mary Poppins Returns ) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ( Finding Neverland ).

is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall ( ) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ( ). The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken ( Beauty and the Beast ) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ( Encanto ).

) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ( ). Be sure to check out our review