Disney’s Live-Action Adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” Coming to Disney+ on September 6th

It’s once again time to go under the sea, as the live-action version of The Little Mermaid is set to make its Disney+ debut on September 6th.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ announced today that this summer’s hit film, The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, will be making its debut on the streaming service on September 6th.
- Disney+ subscribers will be able to access special bonus content, including Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton performing the song “Impossible Child” with music by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin) and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights); “Passing the Dinglehopper,” and “Under the Sea – Song Breakdown.”
- The film is also now available via digital purchase, and will be coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on September 19th.
- The film stars:
- Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel
- Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric
- Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as the voice of Sebastian
- Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle
- Jacob Tremblay (Luca) as the voice of Flounder
- Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina
- Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby
- Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton
- Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula
- The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Finding Neverland).
- The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).
- Be sure to check out our review of Disney’s latest live-action adaptation, and enjoy the film for yourself when it hits Disney+ on September 6th!
