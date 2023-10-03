Photos: Marvel Studios’ “Loki” Season 2 Fan Event Hosted at El Capitan Theatre with Costume Display, More

Yesterday evening in Hollywood, California, the famous El Capitan Theatre hosted a season 2 fan event for Marvel Studios’ live-action Disney+ streaming series Loki, screening the first two episodes of this new season and giving those in attendance a wide variety of fun activations to enjoy before the show.

One of the big highlights of the event was the Loki season 2 costume display in the El Capitan Theater lobby, which featured outfits worn by series stars Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, and more. You can view the display in the video embedded below.

Watch "Loki" season 2 costumes display at El Capitan Theatre Fan Event:

And below are photos of each of the costumes highlighted in the display.

Rewinding time a little bit (in true Loki style), let’s take a look at the unique activations outside the El Capitan Theatre, like giveaways of “Collector’s Edition” Minute Maid orange juice cartons featuring the characters of Miss Minutes and Loki himself.

The Loki archway underneath the El Capitan marquee was an attraction unto itself, but there was also a step-and-repeat wall, a DJ, a TVA (Time Variance Authority) photo booth, and a table distributing complimentary McDonald’s apple pies.

Everyone in attendance at the Loki season 2 fan event received this very cool Miss Minutes ballcap worthy of Kevin Feige’s head.

But my favorite stop had to be the corner where guests could have their very own personalized TVA ID card printed out. What a neat keepsake from the event!

Once the time came to enter into the El Capitan Theatre itself, it was great to see the lobby decked out in Loki and TVA iconography.

And as always, the El Capitan auditorium was also looking amazing for the occasion, with green projection effects along the walls creating a very appropriate atmosphere.

Lastly, when showtime finally came around, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage to introduce the first two episodes of Loki season 2. Look for my review coming very soon!

Loki season 2 premieres this Thursday, October 5th, exclusively via Disney+.