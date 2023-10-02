Stars of Marvel’s “Loki” Become an “Extended Family” in New Featurette

With the second season of Marvel’s Loki hitting Disney+ this week, the cast of the series have been working together for some time now and that is evidenced in a new featurette shared by Marvel.

The new featurette sees stars like Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Ke Fuy Quan, Wunmi Mosaku and more, enjoying their time working together on the second season.

Interestingly, the featurette also gives us a brief look at Jonathan Majors’ Victor Timely, a precursor to Kang the Conqueror.

Check out the new featurette below:

About Loki Season 2: