Stars of Marvel’s “Loki” Become an “Extended Family” in New Featurette

With the second season of Marvel’s Loki hitting Disney+ this week, the cast of the series have been working together for some time now and that is evidenced in a new featurette shared by Marvel.
- The new featurette sees stars like Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Ke Fuy Quan, Wunmi Mosaku and more, enjoying their time working together on the second season.
- Interestingly, the featurette also gives us a brief look at Jonathan Majors’ Victor Timely, a precursor to Kang the Conqueror.
- Check out the new featurette below:
About Loki Season 2:
- Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
- The series stars:
- Tom Hiddleston
- Sophia Di Martino
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Wunmi Mosaku
- Eugene Cordero
- Rafael Casal
- Tara Strong
- Kate Dickie
- Liz Carr
- Neil Ellice
- Jonathan Majors
- Ke Huy Quan
- Owen Wilson
- Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
- A recent trailer fo the new season seems to hide a nod to a fairly obscure Thor villain known as the Zaniac.
- Season 2 of Loki premieres October 5th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PT on Disney+. All subsequent episodes will also be available starting Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. PT.
- Check out Mack’s list of 10 Marvel things he wants to see in Loki Season 2.