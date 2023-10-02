Stars of Marvel’s “Loki” Become an “Extended Family” in New Featurette

With the second season of Marvel’s Loki hitting Disney+ this week, the cast of the series have been working together for some time now and that is evidenced in a new featurette shared by Marvel.

  • The new featurette sees stars like Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Ke Fuy Quan, Wunmi Mosaku and more, enjoying their time working together on the second season.
  • Interestingly, the featurette also gives us a brief look at Jonathan Majors’ Victor Timely, a precursor to Kang the Conqueror.
  • Check out the new featurette below:

About Loki Season 2:

  • Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
  • The series stars:
    • Tom Hiddleston
    • Sophia Di Martino
    • Gugu Mbatha-Raw
    • Wunmi Mosaku
    • Eugene Cordero
    • Rafael Casal
    • Tara Strong
    • Kate Dickie
    • Liz Carr
    • Neil Ellice
    • Jonathan Majors
    • Ke Huy Quan
    • Owen Wilson
  • Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
  • A recent trailer fo the new season seems to hide a nod to a fairly obscure Thor villain known as the Zaniac.
  • Season 2 of Loki premieres October 5th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PT on Disney+. All subsequent episodes will also be available starting Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. PT.
