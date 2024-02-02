New Poster For “Self” Debuts As Pixar SparkShort Arrives on Disney+

Pixar Animation Studios has shared a new poster to mark the official debut of the latest entry in their SparkShorts catalog, Self, which arrived on Disney+ earlier today.

Pixar Animation Studios has released a new poster for their new SparkShort, Self, to mark the debut of the new short, now streaming on Disney+.

In Self, A wooden doll who desperately wants to fit in makes an ill-fated wish upon a star, sparking a journey of self discovery. Her desire to blend in with her peers leads her down a harmful path, challenging her perspective of both who she is and where she belongs.

A wooden doll who desperately wants to fit in makes an ill-fated wish upon a star, sparking a journey of self discovery. Her desire to blend in with her peers leads her down a harmful path, challenging her perspective of both who she is and where she belongs. The new short is a first for the studio, marking a blend between Computer Generated animation and Stop-Motion animation in a hybrid fashion.

From Director Searit Huluf, the short uses the two techniques to aid in telling the story of the short, whose main character is a stop-motion character surrounded by computer animated ones, who articulate and move differently than she does.

Recently, our own Mike Celestino was able to see the new short after a theatrical screening of Soul at the El Capitan theatre, and you can read what he thought of that here.

Self is now available to stream on Disney+.