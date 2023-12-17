New “Chibi Tiny Tales” Short Features “Phineas & Ferb”, “Hamster & Gretel” and “Milo Murphy’s Law”

A new Chibi Tiny Tales brings not one, not two, but three series from Dan Povenmire into the mix with a short featuring Phineas & Ferb, Hamster & Gretel, and Milo Murphy’s Law.

Disney Channel Chibi Tiny Tales, which features popular characters from the network in a cutesy-stylized way.

The new entry, "Binocular Blues," features three different series – all from creator Dan Povenmire – mashed together in one short-form adventure.

The short opens with Phineas and Ferb building a pair of binoculars when a villain from Hamster & Gretel arrives, bringing a nearby apple tree to life.

Those titular heroes take on the tree before getting trapped, when characters from Milo Murphy's Law appear, causing a distraction enough for Hamster and Gretel to save the day.

The apple tree is back to normal, and Phineas and Ferb go about their day, much to the chagrin of Candice.

The full Hamster & Gretel series introduces Kevin and his younger sister, Gretel, who are about to be bestowed superpowers by space aliens. But something goes awry, and it’s Gretel and her pet hamster (named Hamster) who suddenly have new abilities. Now, protective older brother Kevin must figure out how to work with both Gretel and her pet, Hamster, to protect their city from mysterious dangers.

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.