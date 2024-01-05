Hulu Original Documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” to Make ABC Network Debut

The award-winning documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, which debuted last year on Hulu, will make its ABC network premiere on Monday, January 8th.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, from Emmy Award-winning director Lana Wilson (Miss Americana), will have its ABC network premiere on Monday, January 8th (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST).

The film, produced in partnership with Boat Rocker's Matador Content and Bedby8 for ABC News Studios, celebrated its world premiere to a sold-out crowd and standing ovation at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival before premiering on Hulu.

The documentary is a galvanizing look at actor, model and icon Brooke Shields as she transforms from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power. Holding a mirror up to a society that objectifies women and girls, her story shows the perils and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields follows Shields through her extraordinary childhood and complex relationship with her mother and manager, Teri Shields. Brooke Shields' professional career began at only 11 months old, working as a child model before starring in Louis Malle's controversial film Pretty Baby at the age of 12.

She became the face of the '80s with Calvin Klein jeans ads and leading roles in The Blue Lagoon and Endless Love, navigating the unrelenting scrutiny of the press and a culture that wanted to commodify her.

and , navigating the unrelenting scrutiny of the press and a culture that wanted to commodify her. After defying stereotypes by putting her career on hold to go to college, Shields reentered the entertainment industry as an adult, but it wasn’t until she began to trust herself and her instincts that she was able to find her identity and voice.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields garnered ABC News its first-ever Primetime Emmy Award nominations with two nods in nonfiction program categories, including Outstanding Directing for a Documentary for Lana Wilson and Outstanding Picture Editing.

garnered ABC News its first-ever Primetime Emmy Award nominations with two nods in nonfiction program categories, including Outstanding Directing for a Documentary for Lana Wilson and Outstanding Picture Editing. Our own Alex Reif reviewed Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields last year prior to its debut on Hulu.