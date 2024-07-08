Get A Sample Of The Fun In Disney Channel’s New Series “Primos” With New Official Trailer

As we get closer to the official debut of the newest animated series to arrive on Disney Channel, Primos, we now have an official trailer to give us a taste of the fun we can expect when the new show arrives later this month.

Disney Channel has released the official trailer for their newest animated series, Primos , set to debut later this month on the network.

, set to debut later this month on the network. The new trailer introduces us to our main character, Tater, as she learns she is about to spend this summer with all of her cousins. And we do mean “all,” as she has 12 of them!

The new animated comedy series, Primos, from Disney Branded Television, premieres with two episodes on Thursday, July 25 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Disney Channel and Disney+

from Disney Branded Television, premieres with two episodes on Thursday, July 25 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Episode premieres will move to Saturday mornings at 9:00 a.m. EDT beginning Saturday, July 27, with two episodes weekly.

Primos is inspired and created by Emmy Award-nominated Natasha Kline's (Big City Greens) childhood experience in Southern California growing up in a large, multicultural and blended Mexican American family.

is inspired and created by Emmy Award-nominated Natasha Kline’s ( ) childhood experience in Southern California growing up in a large, multicultural and blended Mexican American family. The series follows Tater Ramirez Humphrey, an eccentric girl with ambitious summer dreams. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when her family invites all 12 of her cousins to stay with them, leading to a summer of surprises and unforgettable adventures.

The first episode of Primos will be available on Disney Channel YouTube July 25 and the first two episodes will be available on DisneyNOW beginning July 26.

will be available on Disney Channel YouTube July 25 and the first two episodes will be available on DisneyNOW beginning July 26. Starting July 25, DisneyNOW will launch a “Primos” collection that will include a personality-themed quick quiz on web and mobile platforms for fans to discover which character they resemble the most. In addition, the digital coloring experience, “Color Splash,” will have six new coloring pages, patterns and stickers that fans can use to decorate their coloring page creations.

The Primos voice cast includes: Myrna Velasco voices lead Tater Ramirez Humphrey Angélica María as Tater’s grandmother, Buela Cheech Marin as Tater’s grandfather, Pop Melissa Villaseñor as Tater’s sister, Nellie Ramirez Humphrey

voice cast includes: Guest stars slated to appear in the series, among others: Mark Consuelos as Tío Ivan Ramirez Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez as Tío Diego Perez Gabriel Iglesias as Tío Gustavo Ricardo Chavira as Tío Ignacio

Additional cast: Jim Conroy as Tater’s dad, Bud Humphrey Michelle Ortizas Tater’s mom Bibi Ramirez Humphrey Liza Koshy as Serena, Tater’s best friend

Tater’s many cousins: Elizabeth Grullón as Lita Jonathan Melo as Scooter Rick Simon as Cousin Bud and Big Nacho Cristina Vee Valenzuela as Tere and Toñita Natasha Kline as Gordita and ChaCha Nomi Ruiz as Tabi Becca Q. Co as Lot Lot Ryan Anderson Lopez as Nachito Sarah Tubert as Lucita



