“Queen Rock Montreal” to Debut on Disney+ as First Concert Film Available with IMAX Enhanced Sound

Following its record-breaking success as the biggest IMAX exclusive event release ever, Queen Rock Montreal will make its global streaming premiere May 15 on Disney+ as the first concert film available with IMAX Enhanced sound powered by DTS.

Queen Rock Montreal will debut alongside the availability of IMAX Enhanced sound for 18 fan-favorite Marvel

will debut alongside the availability of IMAX Enhanced sound for 18 fan-favorite The announcement was made today by Disney+, IMAX Corporation, and DTS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc.

Subscribers on IMAX Enhanced certified devices will be able to feel the full dynamic range of every heart-pounding moment of the digitally remastered concert film, which captures the world’s most iconic rock band at the very peak of their live powers.

Queen Rock Montreal presents Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon at their most exciting and exhilarating.

presents Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon at their most exciting and exhilarating. The original concerts, which took place on November 24 and 25, 1981, were arranged specifically to be filmed for a full-length concert film to document their live show.

The film was restored for IMAX by Mercury Studios. Executive producers include Geoff Kempin and Alice Webb for Mercury Studios and Jim Beach and Matilda Beach for Queen Films.

Select Marvel Studios films available with IMAX Enhanced sound on Disney+ at launch will include: Ant-Man and the Wasp Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Black Panther Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Black Widow Captain America: Civil War Captain Marvel Doctor Strange Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Eternals Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 The Marvels Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Thor: Ragnarok Thor: Love & Thunder

Best-in-class certified device manufacturers will support IMAX Enhanced sound, beginning with select DTS:X enabled Android/Google TV devices from Sony, Hisense, Sharp, Xiaomi, and others. Additionally, owners of certified DTS:X enabled AV receivers from manufacturers like Denon, Marantz, and JBL will also be able to enjoy the experience at launch.

With IMAX Enhanced, IMAX and technology partner DTS enable content that can be experienced in-home and beyond with the highest fidelity, ensuring that filmmakers’ creative intent is fully optimized for an IMAX-quality presentation. DTS:X, provided by DTS, preserves the full dynamic range of the theatrical mix, allowing sound to move freely around the listener for a more immersive presentation at home.

Disney+ is the first major streaming service to elevate the at-home viewing experience with IMAX Enhanced, giving its subscribers new ways to re-experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond.

Today’s announcement is the latest evolution in the storied relationship between IMAX and Disney Entertainment, with audiences first entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe in IMAX in 2010.

Since then, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the highest grossing franchise in IMAX history.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were the first films shot entirely with IMAX digital cameras, and all titles available in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ feature select sequences in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio.