“Queen Rock Montreal” to Debut on Disney+ as First Concert Film Available with IMAX Enhanced Sound

Following its record-breaking success as the biggest IMAX exclusive event release ever, Queen Rock Montreal will make its global streaming premiere May 15 on Disney+ as the first concert film available with IMAX Enhanced sound powered by DTS.
- Queen Rock Montreal will debut alongside the availability of IMAX Enhanced sound for 18 fan-favorite Marvel films that will immerse subscribers in the action like never before.
- The announcement was made today by Disney+, IMAX Corporation, and DTS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc.
- Subscribers on IMAX Enhanced certified devices will be able to feel the full dynamic range of every heart-pounding moment of the digitally remastered concert film, which captures the world’s most iconic rock band at the very peak of their live powers.
- Queen Rock Montreal presents Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon at their most exciting and exhilarating.
- The original concerts, which took place on November 24 and 25, 1981, were arranged specifically to be filmed for a full-length concert film to document their live show.
- The film was restored for IMAX by Mercury Studios. Executive producers include Geoff Kempin and Alice Webb for Mercury Studios and Jim Beach and Matilda Beach for Queen Films.
- Select Marvel Studios films available with IMAX Enhanced sound on Disney+ at launch will include:
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
- Black Panther
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Black Widow
- Captain America: Civil War
- Captain Marvel
- Doctor Strange
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Eternals
- Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2
- Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3
- The Marvels
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Thor: Love & Thunder
- Best-in-class certified device manufacturers will support IMAX Enhanced sound, beginning with select DTS:X enabled Android/Google TV devices from Sony, Hisense, Sharp, Xiaomi, and others. Additionally, owners of certified DTS:X enabled AV receivers from manufacturers like Denon, Marantz, and JBL will also be able to enjoy the experience at launch.
- With IMAX Enhanced, IMAX and technology partner DTS enable content that can be experienced in-home and beyond with the highest fidelity, ensuring that filmmakers’ creative intent is fully optimized for an IMAX-quality presentation. DTS:X, provided by DTS, preserves the full dynamic range of the theatrical mix, allowing sound to move freely around the listener for a more immersive presentation at home.
- Disney+ is the first major streaming service to elevate the at-home viewing experience with IMAX Enhanced, giving its subscribers new ways to re-experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond.
- Today’s announcement is the latest evolution in the storied relationship between IMAX and Disney Entertainment, with audiences first entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe in IMAX in 2010.
- Since then, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the highest grossing franchise in IMAX history.
- Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were the first films shot entirely with IMAX digital cameras, and all titles available in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ feature select sequences in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio.