Disney+ Shares Trailer for New Concert Film “Queen Rock Montreal”

Disney+ has shared a trailer for their upcoming concert film Queen Rock Montreal, ahead of its debut on the streamer next week.

  • Queen Rock Montreal presents Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon at their most exciting and exhilarating.
  • Check out the trailer for the new film below:

  • The original concerts, which took place on November 24 and 25, 1981, were arranged specifically to be filmed for a full-length concert film to document their live show.
  • Queen Rock Montreal will make its global streaming premiere as the first concert film available with IMAX Enhanced sound powered by DTS.
  • Subscribers on IMAX Enhanced certified devices will be able to feel the full dynamic range of every heart-pounding moment of the digitally remastered concert film, which captures the world’s most iconic rock band at the very peak of their live powers.
  • The film was restored for IMAX by Mercury Studios. Executive producers include Geoff Kempin and Alice Webb for Mercury Studios and Jim Beach and Matilda Beach for Queen Films.
  • Queen Rock Montreal comes to Disney+ May 15. Check out Alex’s review of the film here.
