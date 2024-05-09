Disney+ Shares Trailer for New Concert Film “Queen Rock Montreal”

Disney+ has shared a trailer for their upcoming concert film Queen Rock Montreal, ahead of its debut on the streamer next week.
- Queen Rock Montreal presents Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon at their most exciting and exhilarating.
- Check out the trailer for the new film below:
- The original concerts, which took place on November 24 and 25, 1981, were arranged specifically to be filmed for a full-length concert film to document their live show.
- Queen Rock Montreal will make its global streaming premiere as the first concert film available with IMAX Enhanced sound powered by DTS.
- Subscribers on IMAX Enhanced certified devices will be able to feel the full dynamic range of every heart-pounding moment of the digitally remastered concert film, which captures the world’s most iconic rock band at the very peak of their live powers.
- The film was restored for IMAX by Mercury Studios. Executive producers include Geoff Kempin and Alice Webb for Mercury Studios and Jim Beach and Matilda Beach for Queen Films.
Queen Rock Montreal comes to Disney+ May 15.