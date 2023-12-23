“Willow” Actor Ralph Ineson Suing Disney For Injuries During Film of Disney+ Series

British actor Ralph Ineson is suing Disney in a suit that alleges he sustained injury filming a scene in the Disney+ series, Willow, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Actor Ralph Ineson is reportedly suing Disney, saying that he sustained an injury while filming a scene for the fantasy series that was formerly on Disney+, Willow.

The actor, 54, reportedly claims to have suffered permanent shoulder damage during a nighttime filming shoot for the series, which was based on the 1988 film of the same name.

Reports indicate that Ineson was dressed in full armor as a knight, fighting with an ogre standing in at 9 feet tall, when he fell and dislocated his shoulder.

The Lawsuit is for damages of up to $190,500, claiming the injury has stopped him from taking further action and physical roles, with roles involving fighting and horse-riding permanently impaired.

The suit goes on to detail that producers are liable, exerting pressure to achieve filming deadlines and not cleaning the steps where he fell.

Ineson appeared in the UK sitcom The Office , appearing as traveling sales rep Chris Finch, going on to appear in the final two Harry Potter films and in Game of Thrones .

, appearing as traveling sales rep Chris Finch, going on to appear in the final two films and in . As with the original film, Willow Heartland ), Amar Chadha-Patel ( Aladdin The Nutcracker and the Four Realms) , Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Homecoming) , Ruby Cruz ( Castle Rock ) and Erin Kellyman ( The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) .

), Amar Chadha-Patel ( , Tony Revolori , Ruby Cruz ( ) and Erin Kellyman ( . Director of the original film, Ron Howard, executive produced the sequel series. The director role had gone through a few hands

Willow was also one of the Disney+ original series pulled