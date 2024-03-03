Real Hockey Gets Animated in New Promo for “Big City Greens Classic 2”

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins are gearing up for a very different kind of hockey game next week as the Big City Greens Classic 2 takes the ice. Disney Channel shared a new promo for the game.

Last year’s NHL Big City Greens Classic featuring the Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers was the first-of-its-kind live volumetric animation presentation.

The alternate presentation of the Penguins-Bruins game will feature real-time virtually recreated animation of NHL players and teams modeled after characters on Disney Channel’s hit animated series Big City Greens.

Check out the new promo below: