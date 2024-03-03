Real Hockey Gets Animated in New Promo for “Big City Greens Classic 2”

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins are gearing up for a very different kind of hockey game next week as the Big City Greens Classic 2 takes the ice. Disney Channel shared a new promo for the game.
- ESPN, Disney Branded Television and the National Hockey League (NHL) are once again teaming up to bring fans the second NHL Big City Greens Classic, a live, animated NHL game telecast featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Boston Bruins on March 9 at 3 p.m. ET.
- Last year’s NHL Big City Greens Classic featuring the Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers was the first-of-its-kind live volumetric animation presentation.
- The alternate presentation of the Penguins-Bruins game will feature real-time virtually recreated animation of NHL players and teams modeled after characters on Disney Channel’s hit animated series Big City Greens.
- ESPN+, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney+ will present the live, animated telecast, while the traditional telecast will be available on ABC and ESPN+.
- Check out the new promo below:
- The alternate presentation will once again leverage tracking technology to recreate the action on the ice as it is happening while featuring Big City Greens characters (based on the teaser, a lot more than last year!) skating alongside animated versions of the NHL players.
- The real-time animation will be produced in association with ESPN Edge Innovation Center and NHL EDGE Innovation partner Beyond Sports. Outside the U.S., the NHL Big City Greens Classic will be available on Disney+ in select countries.
- For more information about last year’s Big City Greens NHL Classic, you can check out our coverage here.