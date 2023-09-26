Book Review: “Realm of Wonders” Unveils A Whole New World for Princess Jasmine

Realm of Wonders by author Alexandra Monir is the third book in Disney’s The Queen’s Council series. In this sweeping YA fantasy series, Disney’s Princesses grow up—and learn to rule—guided by the magical Queen’s Council.

This third installment follows Rebel Rose by Emma Theriault and Feather and Flame by Livia Blackburne. (You can check out my reviews of these predecessor books here and here.) Monir’s addition to the series is the perfect follow up novel and plants Jasmine firmly among Disney’s most admired princesses for reasons explored therein.

What is Realm of Wonders about?

A whole new world. A chance to rule it.

Jasmine thought that she had earned her happily ever after when she and Aladdin defeated Jafar. Then her beloved father dies and, overnight, all her plans for the future change. Instead of her wedding, she's now planning a funeral and a coronation—her coronation, to become the first woman to rule Agrabah. Jasmine has always been headstrong, but for the first time in her life, she finds herself faltering.

Then from beyond the grave, her father seems to pass along a message: Someone is coming. She must find the book. Before Jasmine can figure out what that means, her claim to the throne is called into question.

Her father's old counselors decree that the best way to determine the true ruler is a tournament; a series of tests, each one increasing in difficulty—and danger. Now, with help from the mystical Queen's Council, Jasmine must assemble her own team of advisers, win the tournament, and uncover the mystery of her father’s last message, so she can prove to her people—and herself—that she deserves to rule Agrabah.

Great pace, magic and mystery await the reader alongside Jasmine’s mature quest

The Queen’s Council, as in the predecessor novels, keeps readers curious about how the Council manifests in each princess’s story. It is a magical and somewhat spiritual being or group, and in Feather and Flame readers learn that it “has no one true form. We have many faces and shapes. The next queen who needs our help may be in another time and place altogether, places far along and beyond the end of the silk road.” In more concrete terms, the Queen’s Council is a mystical group of women who advise queens throughout history. The Council is slightly less developed in Realm of Wonders but is present nonetheless and ties in nicely to the series overall.

Realm of Wonders is a great mystery YA novel. It jumps right into the action and discomfort of what Jasmine feels is a premature start to her reign as sultana of Agrabah. It catapults and expands the idea of Aladdin’s Cave of Wonders into a larger-than-life Realm of Wonders – in which Princess Jasmine faces countless dangers of both magical and non-magical ilk. As always, the thing I love most about this series – which is possibly my favorite Disney book series – is the creative blend of fairy-tale lore and real history with a Disney twist. Monir’s reimagining of Princess Jasmine blends the Aladdin universe with Persian history, making it a riveting tale for Disney fans and history buffs alike.

I did not read the blurb before starting this book so I had no idea what was in store. This proved to be a very fun approach as the tournament in particular caught me by surprise (and gave off some pretty intense Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire vibes). The reader works alongside Jasmine to uncover the mystery of the Sultan’s death, the illusive book and just what is going on behind closed doors in the Palace. The characters, including Aladdin, provide great support and intrigue for Jasmine along the way and help develop a story that is truly her own. The reader, like Jasmine, is not sure who to trust, and must brave the perils of royal court – and an enigmatic magic – to learn the truth.

While many of Disney’s original characters make an appearance, Monir makes this story her own with compelling original characters and plot. I enjoyed the scenes where the Magic Carpet scoops up Aladdin and Jasmine, reminiscent of the iconic A Whole New World scene and reprise from the Disney film, but the purposes for each journey are unique to this story. The relationship between Jasmine and Aladdin is also thoughtfully developed and readers see both characters mature dramatically in light of the dire circumstances. New friends and foes make this book hard to put down as the reader is curious to determine who is truly loyal to the princess and how they balance their support for Jasmine with the (sometimes conflicting) pursuit of their own motivations.

Another great addition to a great series, Realm of Wonders enhances and continues to propel The Queen’s Council series in an exciting, inspiring and spellbinding direction.

Realm of Wonders will be released on October 10, 2023.