“Reservation Dogs” Panel Coming To SXSW Festival

by |
Tags: , , , ,

The annual SXSW Festival in Austin, TX has announced a panel featuring the FX/Hulu series Reservation Dogs.

What’s Happening:

  • The yearly culture conference and festival will be holding a presentation entitled “FX’s Reservation Dogs: Indigenous Storytelling Without Bounds” at this year’s summit.
  • With the show breaking barriers for Indigenous representation in front of and behind the camera (every writer, director, and series regular on the show was Indigenous), Reservation Dogs was a milestone for mainstream television audiences.
  • The session will feature Sterlin Harjo (co-creator, EP, writer, and director), Danis Goulet (director), Devery Jacobs (actor, writer, director), D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (actor), and Kerry Swanson (CEO of the Indigenous Screen Office).
  • The panel will discuss the breakthrough of Indigenous storytellers on screen and looking forward to how the representation can remain at the forefront.
  • SXSW will be held on March 8th-16th in Austin, TX.
  • For more information on this panel, along with the festival as a whole, click here.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight