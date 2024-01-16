“Reservation Dogs” Panel Coming To SXSW Festival

The annual SXSW Festival in Austin, TX has announced a panel featuring the FX/Hulu series Reservation Dogs.
What’s Happening:
- The yearly culture conference and festival will be holding a presentation entitled “FX’s Reservation Dogs: Indigenous Storytelling Without Bounds” at this year’s summit.
- With the show breaking barriers for Indigenous representation in front of and behind the camera (every writer, director, and series regular on the show was Indigenous), Reservation Dogs was a milestone for mainstream television audiences.
- The session will feature Sterlin Harjo (co-creator, EP, writer, and director), Danis Goulet (director), Devery Jacobs (actor, writer, director), D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (actor), and Kerry Swanson (CEO of the Indigenous Screen Office).
- The panel will discuss the breakthrough of Indigenous storytellers on screen and looking forward to how the representation can remain at the forefront.
- SXSW will be held on March 8th-16th in Austin, TX.
- For more information on this panel, along with the festival as a whole, click here.