Disney Legend Richard Sherman Talks Performing “Feed the Birds” for “Once Upon a Studio”

We’ve recently been inundated with a lot of behind-the-scenes looks at the wonderful Once Upon a Studio short from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Perhaps the most touching of all, is this new look at Disney Legend Richard Sherman’s contribution to the short.

What’s Happening:

On Friday, August 26th, 2022, legendary Disney songwriter Richard Sherman returned to Walt Disney’s office at the Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, CA, to perform on the same piano he performed on for Walt all those years ago.

Richard Sherman himself performed a beautiful new piano rendition of “Feed the Birds” from Mary Poppins for Once Upon a Studio .

for . Co-writers and directors of the short, Trent Correy and Dan Abraham talk in this featurette about how surreal of a moment this was for them.

Towards the end of his life, “Feed the Birds” became one of Walt’s favorite songs, and the Sherman Brothers would often play it for Walt in his office.

You can watch the delightful featurette for yourself below.

More on Once Upon a Studio:

An all-star ensemble of beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios come together in Once Upon a Studio for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary.

for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary. Featuring 543 characters from more than 85 Disney feature-length and short films, Once Upon a Studio welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation—to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements.

welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation—to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements. Once Upon a Studio is directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy and produced by Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen. Our own Alex Reif took a few moments to talk with Dan and Trent, and you can read that here

is directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy and produced by Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen. Our own Alex Reif took a few moments to talk with Dan and Trent, and you can read that You can spot all the characters and the work of the animators mentioned in the video above by watching Once Upon a Studio now, which is available on Hulu Disney+

After you’ve watched the short, be sure to check out our comprehensive list of all the Disney character cameos Once Upon a Studio.