Season 2 of Disney Junior’s Animated Series “Firebuds” Premieres November 1st

Season 2 of Disney Junior’s animated music-filled series Firebuds will be premiering Wednesday, November 1, on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+. There will also be plenty of guest stars, including Adam Pally, Ariel Winter, Bret McKenzie, Ernie Hudson, and Lea Salonga, just to name a few.

What’s Happening:

Season two of hit animated music-filled series Firebuds is set to debut Wednesday, November 1 as a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior at 12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.

is set to debut Wednesday, November 1 as a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior at 12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT. An initial batch of episodes will premiere the same day on Disney+ and on-demand platforms and the premiere episode will be available on Disney Junior YouTube.

Season two features a forest rescue theme and finds the Firebuds crew back with some new friends and equipped with new gear to use in the great outdoors.

Throughout the new season, the Firebuds embark on daring forest rescues while continuing to help their neighbors in Gearbox Grove.

From Emmy Award-winning creator and executive producer Craig Gerber (Disney’s Elena of Avalor and Sofia the First ), Firebuds is an animated music-filled series following a team of young kids who are the children of first responders, and their talking vehicle sidekicks, as they learn what it truly means to be a hero.

and ), is an animated music-filled series following a team of young kids who are the children of first responders, and their talking vehicle sidekicks, as they learn what it truly means to be a hero. Produced by Disney Television Animation, each episode consists of two 11-minute stories and at least one new original song.

Check out the trailer below.

Guest Stars for Season Two Include:

Adam Pally ( Happy Endings ) as Diamond Diesel Dave

) as Diamond Diesel Dave Ariel Winter ( Sofia the First ) as Calamity Train

) as Calamity Train Bret McKenzie ( Flight of the Conchords ) as Uncle Hugh

) as Uncle Hugh Dante Basco ( American Dragon: Jake Long ) as Caesar Bayani

) as Caesar Bayani Diedrich Bader ( American Housewife ) as Carlowe

) as Carlowe Ernie Hudson ( Ghostbusters ) as Chase Thunderstock

) as Chase Thunderstock Harvey Guillén ( Mickey Mouse Funhouse ) as Uncle Tad

) as Uncle Tad Jack McBrayer ( Wreck-It Ralph ) as Harvey the RV

) as Harvey the RV Lea Salonga ( Mulan ) as Yolanda Yamada

) as Yolanda Yamada Leisha Hailey ( American Dad! ) as Annie Spokely

) as Annie Spokely Punkie Johnson (Saturday Night Live) as Cousin Fanny

Returning Guest Stars:

Aimee Carrero (Marina Ramirez)

Atticus Shaffer (Wayne Riley)

Allison Case (Viv Vega-Vaughn)

Brandon Victor Dixon (Jamal Jones)

Deedee Magno Hall (Lola Belen)

JB Tadena (Lolo Ben)

José Andrés (Chef Al)

Keith David (Manny Kablamee)

LaChanze (Jenna)

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer (Jazzy Jones)

Lisa Loeb (Laura)

Nat Faxon (Throttle)

Natalie Morales (Val Vega-Vaughn)

Oscar Nuñez (Chef Fernando)

Rich Sommer (Mr. Wexell)

Melissa Rauch (Beth Bayani)

Pamela Adlon (Principal Kagan)

Padma Lakshmi (Chef Pavani)

“Weird Al” Yankovic (Latch)

Lead Cast: