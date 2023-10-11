Season 2 of Disney Junior’s Animated Series “Firebuds” Premieres November 1st

Season 2 of Disney Junior’s animated music-filled series Firebuds will be premiering Wednesday, November 1, on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+. There will also be plenty of guest stars, including Adam Pally, Ariel Winter, Bret McKenzie, Ernie Hudson, and Lea Salonga, just to name a few.
What’s Happening:
- Season two of hit animated music-filled series Firebuds is set to debut Wednesday, November 1 as a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior at 12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.
- An initial batch of episodes will premiere the same day on Disney+ and on-demand platforms and the premiere episode will be available on Disney Junior YouTube.
- Season two features a forest rescue theme and finds the Firebuds crew back with some new friends and equipped with new gear to use in the great outdoors.
- Throughout the new season, the Firebuds embark on daring forest rescues while continuing to help their neighbors in Gearbox Grove.
- From Emmy Award-winning creator and executive producer Craig Gerber (Disney’s Elena of Avalor and Sofia the First), Firebuds is an animated music-filled series following a team of young kids who are the children of first responders, and their talking vehicle sidekicks, as they learn what it truly means to be a hero.
- Produced by Disney Television Animation, each episode consists of two 11-minute stories and at least one new original song.
- Check out the trailer below.
Guest Stars for Season Two Include:
- Adam Pally (Happy Endings) as Diamond Diesel Dave
- Ariel Winter (Sofia the First) as Calamity Train
- Bret McKenzie (Flight of the Conchords) as Uncle Hugh
- Dante Basco (American Dragon: Jake Long) as Caesar Bayani
- Diedrich Bader (American Housewife) as Carlowe
- Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters) as Chase Thunderstock
- Harvey Guillén (Mickey Mouse Funhouse) as Uncle Tad
- Jack McBrayer (Wreck-It Ralph) as Harvey the RV
- Lea Salonga (Mulan) as Yolanda Yamada
- Leisha Hailey (American Dad!) as Annie Spokely
- Punkie Johnson (Saturday Night Live) as Cousin Fanny
Returning Guest Stars:
- Aimee Carrero (Marina Ramirez)
- Atticus Shaffer (Wayne Riley)
- Allison Case (Viv Vega-Vaughn)
- Brandon Victor Dixon (Jamal Jones)
- Deedee Magno Hall (Lola Belen)
- JB Tadena (Lolo Ben)
- José Andrés (Chef Al)
- Keith David (Manny Kablamee)
- LaChanze (Jenna)
- Lauren “Lolo” Spencer (Jazzy Jones)
- Lisa Loeb (Laura)
- Nat Faxon (Throttle)
- Natalie Morales (Val Vega-Vaughn)
- Oscar Nuñez (Chef Fernando)
- Rich Sommer (Mr. Wexell)
- Melissa Rauch (Beth Bayani)
- Pamela Adlon (Principal Kagan)
- Padma Lakshmi (Chef Pavani)
- “Weird Al” Yankovic (Latch)
Lead Cast:
- Declan Whaley (Bo)
- Carter Jones (Flash)
- Vivian Vencer (Violet)
- Lily Sanfelippo (Axl)
- JeCobi Swain (Jayden)
- Caleb Paddock (Piston)
- Lou Diamond Phillips (Chief Bill Bayani)
- Yvette Nicole Brown (Chief Faye Fireson)