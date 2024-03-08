SiriusXM’s Disney Hits Channel Celebrates 3rd Anniversary with Special Programming and Disney Cruise Line Sweepstakes

SiriusXM’s Disney Hits channel is celebrating its third anniversary this month with special programming, as well as a Disney Hits third anniversary sweepstakes with SiriusXM and Disney Cruise Line.

What’s Happening:

The specialty programming will include two “Extra Magic Hour” episodes, which is a Disney-themed hour each week, covering new film and TV releases or celebrating cultural moments. The anniversary specials include one featuring women on the Disney Wish to further celebrate Women’s History Month, and the second episode will include the cast and crew of the Disney Wish and Disney Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island in The Bahamas.

In addition, there will be four new “Be Our Guest” episodes each featuring a different cast member aboard the Disney Wish where they share their experiences on Disney Cruise Line and introduce their four favorite Disney songs.

The Disney Hits third anniversary sweepstakes from SiriusXM will begin on March 8th at 2:00 p.m. ET and run through April 12th at 11:59 p.m. ET. The prize winner will receive a four-night Disney Cruise Line vacation aboard the Disney Wish plus three guests departing from Port Canaveral, Florida.

The prize will include one stateroom aboard the Disney Wish accommodating up to four people, all meals onboard the Disney Wish (excluding specialty and fine dining), and pre-paid onboard gratuities. The approximate retail value of the prize is $11,400.00. Additional details follow below.

How to Enter

By Listening to SiriusXM’s Disney Hits on the SiriusXM App:

Listen to Disney Hits channel on the SiriusXM mobile app (the “SiriusXM App”) for at least one (1) second and click on the link in the on-screen pop-up notification in the SiriusXM App to access the entry form and complete and submit your Entry.

Without listening on the SiriusXM App:

To submit an entry if you do not have a subscription to SiriusXM to access the eligible listening channel or do not wish to enter using the SiriusXM App, print your first name, last name, postal address, phone number and email address on a 3×5 card or piece of paper and mail it in an envelope with proper postage to: Magical Cruise Vacation Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 1948, South Hackensack, NJ 07606. Your mail-in entry must be postmarked no later than April 12th, 2024 and received by Sponsor no later than April 19th, 2024.

Additional Travel:

If the winner resides outside 250 miles of Port Canaveral, Florida, Disney Cruise Line will provide winner with:

Up to four (4) roundtrip coach airfares (with possible layovers) for winner and three (3) guests between the major U.S. gateway airport closest to the winner’s residence as determined by Disney and Orlando International Airport in Orlando, FL;

One (1) standard room with a maximum occupancy of four (4) persons for winner and three (3) guests at a Walt Disney World

Ground transportation for up to four (4) persons from airport to hotel and hotel to cruise port and back to airport.

About SiriusXM’s Disney Hits:

The channel showcases Disney Music from Oscar and Grammy Award winning original soundtracks such as The Lion King , Beauty and the Beast , Toy Story , Aladdin , Frozen , Moana , High School Musical , The Princess and the Frog , Tangled , Descendants , Zombies , Coco , Encanto and Wish .

, , , , , , , , , , , , and . Since its launch, SiriusXM’s Disney Hits has delighted fans of all ages, making it the ultimate destination to listen to all their Disney Music favorites, as well as exclusive specialty programs like “Extra Magic Hour” and “Be Our Guest.”

“Extra Magic Hour” highlights a Disney-themed hour each week, covering new film and TV releases or celebrating cultural moments like Pride Month, AAPI Heritage Month or fun-filled themed hours celebrating Princesses and Villains.

“Be Our Guest 4 The Day” features film and TV talent, as well as listeners selecting and introducing their 4 favorite Disney songs. The first episode featured Sofia Carson, and other guests have included award-winning composers, Disney animators, Bachelors, SuperKitties