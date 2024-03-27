Sixth “Pirates of the Caribbean” Movie Planned to be a Reboot

Pirates fo the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer has said that the planned sixth film in the franchise is set to be a reboot, according to Variety.

In a recent interview, Bruckheimer was discussing his hit film franchises, including the recently revived Top Gun series, when he mentioned the Pirates reboot: “It’s hard to tell. You don’t know. You really don’t know. You don’t know how they come together. You just don’t know. Because with Top Gun you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun , I can’t tell you. But we’re gonna reboot Pirates , so that is easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors.”

series, when he mentioned the reboot: While details about the film or its cast are obviously unknown at this time, Bruckheimer’s comments certainly seem to point to an entirely new cast.

Back in 2022, a planned Pirates spinoff starring Margot Robbie was reportedly scrapped.

spinoff starring Margot Robbie was reportedly scrapped. Robbie revealed to Vanity Fair that the project was pushed back, commenting that “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led, not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story – which we thought would’ve been really cool. But I guess they just don’t want to do it.”

Just a month later however, Bruckheimer explained that the film was “not entirely dead.”

The producer explained that there were two Pirates projects in development at the studio and Disney chose the other one, which was reportedly a continuation written by Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott.

projects in development at the studio and Disney chose the other one, which was reportedly a continuation written by Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott. However, Bruckheimer went on to say of the Robbie-led film, “I think that that script will come forward at a certain point.”

All five of the previous Pirates of the Caribbean movies have collectively grossed over $1.5 billion domestically and $3.07 billion internationally, each title grossing more than $650 million worldwide.

movies have collectively grossed over $1.5 billion domestically and $3.07 billion internationally, each title grossing more than $650 million worldwide. You can catch them all now on Disney+