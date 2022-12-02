Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Thinks Margot Robbie-Led “Pirates” Film Isn’t Dead Yet

Franchise Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has given fans looking forward to Margot Robbie’s female-led Pirates of the Caribbean a bit of hope, saying that the project is “not entirely dead,” according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

Last month, Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie revealed that her female-led Pirates of the Caribbean project was dead

project Franchise Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has reportedly said today that that is not entirely true. He elaborated by saying while yes, there were two Pirates projects in development at the studio, and yes Disney chose the other one, Robbie’s Pirates- spinoff is still a possibility, just not being prioritized at the moment. Bruckheimer went on to say that “I think that that script will come forward at a certain point.”

projects in development at the studio, and yes Disney chose the other one, Robbie’s spinoff is still a possibility, just not being prioritized at the moment. Bruckheimer went on to say that “I think that that script will come forward at a certain point.” The Robbie-led Pirates film had been in development since 2020, with Bruckheimer attached to the project as well. In June of that year, it was confirmed that Robbie would be the star of the film, with a script penned by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson.

film had been in development since 2020, with Bruckheimer attached to the project as well. In June of that year, it was confirmed that Robbie would be the star of the film, with a script penned by scribe Christina Hodson. It was in Vanity Fair last month that Robbie revealed the project was pushed back, commenting that “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led, not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story – which we thought would’ve been really cool. But I guess they just don’t want to do it.”

last month that Robbie revealed the project was pushed back, commenting that “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led, not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story – which we thought would’ve been really cool. But I guess they just don’t want to do it.” As for that other Pirates film that is being pushed forward, details are scarce other than it is likely a reboot by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. Bruckheimer said back in May, while negotiations were still in place regarding both projects, “[Will Johnny Depp be back?] Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.”

film that is being pushed forward, details are scarce other than it is likely a reboot by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and creator Craig Mazin. Bruckheimer said back in May, while negotiations were still in place regarding both projects, “[Will Johnny Depp be back?] Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.” All five of the previous Pirates of the Caribbean movies have collectively grossed over $1.5 billion domestically and $3.07 billion internationally. Each title grossing more than $650 million worldwide. You can catch them now, streaming on Disney+.