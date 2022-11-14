Margot Robbie-Led “Pirates of the Caribbean” Movie Scrapped by Disney

Margot Robbie has announced that her Pirates of the Caribbean film has been scrapped by Disney, according to Variety.

The news of the potential Robbie-led Pirates of the Caribbean film came all the way back in 2020.

The film was set to be written by Christina Hodson, who wrote DC's Birds of Prey film which also starred Robbie.

Now, Robbie has said in a new Vanity Fair cover story that the film has been scrapped.

Disney has not yet commented on the potential cancellation of the film.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the five Pirates of the Caribbean films to date, was attached to produce the new film as well as a reboot written by Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.

As recently as May, Bruckheim has said both films were still in development.

