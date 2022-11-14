Margot Robbie-Led “Pirates of the Caribbean” Movie Scrapped by Disney

Margot Robbie has announced that her Pirates of the Caribbean film has been scrapped by Disney, according to Variety.

  • The news of the potential Robbie-led Pirates of the Caribbean film came all the way back in 2020.
  • The film was set to be written by Christina Hodson, who wrote DC’s Birds of Prey film which also starred Robbie.
  • Now, Robbie has said in a new Vanity Fair cover story that the film has been scrapped.
  • Disney has not yet commented on the potential cancellation of the film.
  • Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the five Pirates of the Caribbean films to date, was attached to produce the new film as well as a reboot written by Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.
  • As recently as May, Bruckheim has said both films were still in development.

What they’re saying:

  • Margot Robbie: “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool. But I guess they don’t want to do it.”
  • Producer Jerry Bruckheimer: “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without. [Will Depp be back?] Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.”