Margot Robbie Cast in New “Pirates of the Caibbean” Film

Margot Robbie will play the lead in a new Pirates of the Caribbean film according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Margot Robbie has been cast as the lead in a new female-driven Pirates of the Caribbean film.
- The film will be written by Christina Hodson, who previously worked with Robbie on Birds of Prey for DC.
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, this film is not connected to the previously announced reboot by Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin.
- Fans shouldn’t expect to see characters from the previous films in this one, which takes place inside the same universe but tells an unrelated story.
- Jerry Bruckheimer will produce the film as he has for all of the projects in the series.