Soar Higher, Furrier and Faster with “The Meowvels”

Marvel has released a purr-fect new advertisement for their latest film, The Marvels. Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel have been replaced by their cat counterparts for a special look at “The Meowvels.”

Goose the Flerken and a litter of Flerkittens play a big role in the new film so Marvel has leaned into their adorable nature to promote it.

For this version of the film, the titular heroes have been replaced by Captain Meowvel, Ms. Meowvel and Meownica Rambeau.

The Marvels is in theaters now and you can check out “The Meowvels” below:

About The Marvels: