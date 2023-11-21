Soar Higher, Furrier and Faster with “The Meowvels”

Marvel has released a purr-fect new advertisement for their latest film, The Marvels. Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel have been replaced by their cat counterparts for a special look at “The Meowvels.”
About The Marvels:
- In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”
- The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh and Samuel L. Jackson.
- Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers.
- The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.
