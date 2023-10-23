Some Assembly May be Required in Trailer for “LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red” Trailer

Announced last month, a new LEGO Marvel special will be coming to Disney+ this Friday and today, the stream shared a trailer for LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red.

Some assembly may be required for this upcoming new special that brings your favorite Marvel heroes to Disney+ in LEGO form.

Code Red sees Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Black Widow, Captain America (Steve Rogers) and Captain America (Sam Wilson) team up to take on the Collector, who is now looking to collect Avengers.

Needing some additional help, the Avengers enlist the aid of Black Panther and Wolverine for this fight.

The trailer also hides several, lesser known Marvel characters like Red 9, Red She-Hulk, Omega Red and others fitting with the “red” theme.

Check out the new trailer for LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red below: