“LEGO Avengers: Code Red” Special Coming to Disney+

Avengers assemble… in LEGO form! LEGO Avengers: Code Red, a new special, will be coming to Disney+ in October!
- The official Disney+ Twitter account shared a teaser poster for the new special, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red today.
- LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red will debut on October 27, 2023 on Disney+.
- We don’t have any details on the new special just yet, but be sure to check back for more information as it becomes available.
- While there have been plenty of Star Wars LEGO specials on Disney+ as well as the recent LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest, this will be the first LEGO Marvel special on the streamer.
- There are, of course, dozens of Marvel LEGO sets available as well as multiple popular LEGO Marvel video games, so there has been plenty of crossover between the two iconic brands in the past.
ICYMI – More Marvel news:
- Speaking of Marvel video games, some exciting new details have recently been revealed for "Marvel's Spider-Man 2."
- As part of Huluween and Disney+’s Hallowstream, Marvel Studios' "Werewolf by Night in Color" will be coming in October.
- Marvel’s visual effects workers voted unanimously to unionize with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.
- Marvel Studios released a new look at The Marvels as well as an exclusive new IMAX poster.