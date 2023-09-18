“LEGO Avengers: Code Red” Special Coming to Disney+

Avengers assemble… in LEGO form! LEGO Avengers: Code Red, a new special, will be coming to Disney+ in October!

The official Disney+ Twitter account announced LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red today.

today. LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red will debut on October 27, 2023 on Disney+.

Get ready to assemble! 🚨



LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, an all-new special, is streaming October 27, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jS2plGb0vR — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 18, 2023

We don’t have any details on the new special just yet, but be sure to check back for more information as it becomes available.

While there have been plenty of Star Wars LEGO specials on Disney+ as well as the recent LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest

LEGO specials on Disney+ as well as the recent There are, of course, dozens of Marvel LEGO sets

