Marvel Studios’ “Werewolf by Night in Color” Coming to Disney+ in October

Just in time for Halloween, Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night, last year’s hit Marvel Special Presentation, will be coming to Disney+ in a way you’ve never seen it before.

will now be presented in vibrant color. Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night in Color takes place on a dark and somber night as a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.

Additionally, Werewolf by Night will be coming to Hulu