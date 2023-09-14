Marvel Studios’ “Werewolf by Night in Color” Coming to Disney+ in October

Just in time for Halloween, Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night, last year’s hit Marvel Special Presentation, will be coming to Disney+ in a way you’ve never seen it before.
- Marvel Studios’ Werewolf By Night in Color will be coming to Disney on October 20 as part of Hallowstream.
- Originally presented in black and white, Werewolf by Night will now be presented in vibrant color.
- Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night in Color takes place on a dark and somber night as a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.
- Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Additionally, Werewolf by Night will be coming to Hulu as part of Huluween tomorrow (September 15).
- Mondo, in conjunction with Hollywood Records and Marvel Music, have released an epic vinyl version of the soundtrack from the Marvel Special Presentation.