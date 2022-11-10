Michael Giacchino’s “Werewolf by Night” Score Now Available on Vinyl

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Mondo, in conjunction with Hollywood Records and Marvel Music, have released an epic vinyl version of the soundtrack of Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night.

What’s Happening:

  • Werewolf by Night is Michael Giacchino’s directorial debut, and he also provided a grandiose and gothic score.
  • The score is big, bold and beautiful, mixing incredibly deft and light strings with boomy-brass and thunderous percussion, all tied together with some melodic otherworldly choral flourishes. As with all of his scores, it works perfectly as a standalone album as much as it does within the film.
  • The release features original artwork by Francesco Francavilla, and is pressed on a 180 gram Bloodstone colored vinyl, and includes one of eight randomly inserted Lobby Cards.

Tracklist:

Side One

  • A Marvel Special Presentation
  • Werewolf By Night: Mane Title
  • Ulysse's Rant
  • There Is No Peace Without Tuba
  • Scot Free
  • Big Shoes To Fill
  • A Farewell to Arm
  • Tales from the Crypt
  • Two Lefts Make a Right

Side Two

  • Elsa's Ted Talk
  • All The World's A Cage
  • Beach Blanket Betrayal
  • World's Worst Makeover
  • Where's Wolf
  • I Don't Know Jack
  • Mane on Ends
  • End Shredits (Dub Version)

  • The haunting score is also available to stream on multiple platforms, including:
    • Spotify
    • Apple Music
    • Amazon Music
    • Pandora
    • YouTube Music
    • iTunes
    • Deezer
    • Tidal
  • The soundtrack consists of 16 tracks, including the new sounder that introduces the “Marvel Special Presentation.”
  • You can stream Michael Giacchino’s Werewolf by Night soundtrack here.

About Werewolf by Night:

  • On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
  • Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is streaming now on Disney+. Check out Mack’s review here.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now