Michael Giacchino’s “Werewolf by Night” Score Now Available on Vinyl

Mondo, in conjunction with Hollywood Records and Marvel Music, have released an epic vinyl version of the soundtrack of Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night.
What’s Happening:
- Werewolf by Night is Michael Giacchino’s directorial debut, and he also provided a grandiose and gothic score.
- The score is big, bold and beautiful, mixing incredibly deft and light strings with boomy-brass and thunderous percussion, all tied together with some melodic otherworldly choral flourishes. As with all of his scores, it works perfectly as a standalone album as much as it does within the film.
- The release features original artwork by Francesco Francavilla, and is pressed on a 180 gram Bloodstone colored vinyl, and includes one of eight randomly inserted Lobby Cards.
Tracklist:
Side One
- A Marvel Special Presentation
- Werewolf By Night: Mane Title
- Ulysse's Rant
- There Is No Peace Without Tuba
- Scot Free
- Big Shoes To Fill
- A Farewell to Arm
- Tales from the Crypt
- Two Lefts Make a Right
Side Two
- Elsa's Ted Talk
- All The World's A Cage
- Beach Blanket Betrayal
- World's Worst Makeover
- Where's Wolf
- I Don't Know Jack
- Mane on Ends
- End Shredits (Dub Version)
- The haunting score is also available to stream on multiple platforms, including:
- Spotify
- Apple Music
- Amazon Music
- Pandora
- YouTube Music
- iTunes
- Deezer
- Tidal
- The soundtrack consists of 16 tracks, including the new sounder that introduces the “Marvel Special Presentation.”
- You can stream Michael Giacchino’s Werewolf by Night soundtrack here.
About Werewolf by Night:
- On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is streaming now on Disney+. Check out Mack’s review here.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now