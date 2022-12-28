Ranked: The 12 Marvel Shows and Movies of 2022

2022 was a very big year for the Marvel Universe. In addition to four theatrically released films, three major series, two Special Presentations, a series of shorts and some documentaries, Marvel also gave us a new attraction at EPCOT, some new podcasts and countless comics and books.

But what was the best of the Marvel movies and series in 2022? I have assembled a list of 12 (again, leaving out Spidey and His Amazing Friends) Marvel projects and I am going to rank the best of 2022.

12 – Morbius

I don’t think I’ve ever made an easier decision. Almost everything on this list was enjoyable on some level and ranking them just comes down to picking out things I liked slightly more than others. Morbius however, was actively bad. No, that’s not even the right term. It was aggressively bad. I gave this film enough grief in my review back in March, so I’ll go easy on it here but I still feel like 12th is too good. So I’m changing it. It’s now unranked. Morbius is unranked. Let’s move on to the top 11.

11 – I am Groot

This series of animated shorts was actually a bit disappointing despite having a fairly low bar. I expected to find these shorts hilarious and something I would want to watch multiple times. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. They weren’t bad. They still accomplished the mission of reuniting us with the baby Groot we love and provided some chuckle-worth moments. What they did not accomplish is those truly laugh-out-loud moments we’re accustomed to getting from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise or anything significant to the story of the character. The series was worth watching once, but I’m unlikely to go back to it. You can check out Mike’s review of one of the shorts here.

10 – Director by Night

Famed composer Michael Giacchino took a seat in the director’s chair for the first time for Marvel’s Werewolf by Night. That was worth taking a behind-the-scenes look at and Director by Night handled that. It was a very fun and at times emotional look at the life of Giacchino, who has accomplished some incredible things while still remaining the same kid his family and friends know and love. If differentiates itself from another set of documentaries on this list by focusing more on the creator than the creation. Whether or not you prefer that is up to you, but for me, it’s the reason it comes in just one spot behind…

9 – Marvel Studios Assembled

If you want a behind-the-scenes look at the making of your favorite Marvel projects, Marvel Studios Assembled has been delivering that on every level. The series, which debuted last year, has been documenting each and every major Marvel project along the way and giving fans a great look at the incredible work that is put into them. Whether you’re getting to see Oscar Isaac act opposite… Oscar Isaac or the explosive fun the cast and crew had bringing the battle at Kamar-Taj to life, there is always something to talk about from every installment of this series. You can check out my review of the series here.

8 – Moon Knight

Now we’re really into the good stuff. If you had asked me after a certain point in this series (you know the part I’m talking about) where this would rank at the end of the year, I would have definitely said it would be at the very top. Unfortunately, the finale left a lot to be desired and it kind of ended on a sour note. Everything leading up to that though, was amazing. Oscar Isaac was incredible as both Steven Grant and Marc Spector and he was surrounded by a terrific cast. Moon Knight has always been one of my favorite characters and I can’t wait to see what they do with him in the future. You can check out my review of the series here.

This was another Disney+ series that, at a point, I thought would be at the top of this list. It was just so much fun and brought such a different energy that I found myself smiling for the duration of the first two episodes. Iman Vellani is the perfect story of a Marvel fan getting to step into the Marvel Universe and become her favorite character and that showed so much in this series. The series started out on it’s high point though and it kind of went downhill as it went on, once again deliver a mostly forgettable finale. That’s forgive though as it brought us what is sure to be an all-time beloved character and a fun cast around her. You can check out my review of the series here.

Honestly, six through eight on this list could probably go in any order, but I’ve opted to give Thor: Love and Thunder the nod. This is one of the funniest things Marvel has ever given us and, ironically, that’s also it’s biggest detriment. Many fans criticized the film for leaning too heavily on comedy and I can understand that take. However, it’s still an incredibly fun movie and Chris Hemsworth’s performance is as great as ever. On top of that, Natalie Portman gets the upgrade to Thor, Tessa Thompson makes us love Valkyrie even more and Christian Bale absolutely crushes it as the villainous and creepy Gorr. It’s not Thor: Ragnarok, but that may have been too high a bar to shoot for. Plus, this gave us one of the most surprising and exciting post credits scenes in quite a while. You can check out my review of the film here.

5 – Werewolf by Night

Marvel’s first ever Special Presentation on Disney+ was a delightful surprise. The aforementioned Giacchino did a great job in his directorial debut, creating something that blended the lines of the Marvel Universe and classic monster movies. This was great for many reasons, not the least of which is the fact that it doesn’t come with all of the baggage of the MCU. Fans could simply sit down and enjoy the ride without thinking about how this impacts the MCU or which Avengers might show up. That being said, I truly hope we get to see these characters show up in future projects. You can check out my review of this Special Presentation here.

Receiving this year’s Eternals award, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is without a doubt the most divisive product Marvel delivered this year. The fact remains, this series is unlike anything else Marvel has ever given us and it was one of the funniest projects as well. This series was so far beyond anything I expected. We were told ahead of its release that it would be a courtroom comedy that would break the fourth wall. Sure, but it’s still going to follow the typical Marvel formula, right? Not only does it not, but it literally breaks out of Disney+, exposes the Marvel formula and then goes in a completely different direction. Tatiana Maslany was a terrific addition to the Marvel family as well. You can check out my review of the series here.

3 – The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

And speaking of the funniest content in the MCU, the second Special Presentation of the year was laugh out loud funny from start to finish. It also hits all the notes you would want a holiday special to hit. And, unlike Werewolf by Night, it actually does have a major plot point connecting to the larger MCU. It also had the luxury of focusing on already established characters who people absolutely love, so we were likely to love it from the start. However, that also means we came in with high expectations and, in my opinion, this special exceeded them. Now we just need to find a way to emotionally prepare ourselves for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. You can check out my review of this Special Presentation here.

2 – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

It was incredibly difficult for me to not make Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness my number one. This film was just wild, nonstop fun and it packed more surprises than any other Marvel film previous. Some might even say it’s “one of the best Marvel movies ever made.” It also leans into the horror background of director Sam Raimi, which was perfect for the Scarlet Witch and this story and gave us something different. The reveal of the Illuminati is one of those scenes Marvel fans are going to remember forever, and what happened after fits that bill even more. You can check out my review for this film here.

While I am much more likely to rewatch Multiverse of Madness, I can’t overlook the fact that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still a better movie. The fact that the subject matter is so heavy and so emotionally draining is the only reason Wakanda Forever is not going to be one of my most watched Marvel films. The cast does an unbelievable job in this film, as the emotion of losing their king, Chadwick Boseman, pours out into this film. Letitia Wright in particular was outstanding and steps into a much bigger role in the MCU going forward. In addition to paying tribune to Boseman, this movie just delivers a powerful story as well. You can check out my review of this film here.

2022 was another great year for Marvel and 2023 is set up to be even bigger. You can watch almost all of these projects (all the good ones) on Disney+ now.