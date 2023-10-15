Special Look at “Wish” to Air During “The Wonderful World of Disney” Tonight on ABC

Tonight’s Disney100 edition of The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC will feature a special look at the upcoming animated feature Wish.
What’s Happening:
- A commercial for The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration revealed that the special will feature a special look at Disney’s Wish.
- The main feature of the evening is the premiere of the new short celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary, Once Upon a Studio, as well as the network premiere of Encanto.
- It all starts tonight, Sunday, October 15th at 8/7c on ABC, hosted by Kelly Ripa.
About Wish:
- Wish takes place once upon a time in Rosas—a fantastical, fictional island where wishes can literally and magically come true. When Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, learns a hard truth, she makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.
- Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.
