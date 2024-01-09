Special Look at Marvel’s “Echo” Sees Maya and Kingpin Preparing for War

During last night’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game on ESPN, Marvel shared a new special look at Echo.

The new special look, titled “Feedback,” features voiceover from the Kingpin as he speaks to Maya Lopez.

The new minute-long video also highlights some of the violence of this new series, which does come with a TV-MA rating.

The Kingpin threatens to take Maya’s legacy before killing her in the intense new special look.

We also get a brief glimpse of a fight between Maya and Daredevil.

Check out the new video below:

About Echo: