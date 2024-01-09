Special Look at Marvel’s “Echo” Sees Maya and Kingpin Preparing for War

During last night’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game on ESPN, Marvel shared a new special look at Echo.
- The new special look, titled “Feedback,” features voiceover from the Kingpin as he speaks to Maya Lopez.
- The new minute-long video also highlights some of the violence of this new series, which does come with a TV-MA rating.
- The Kingpin threatens to take Maya’s legacy before killing her in the intense new special look.
- We also get a brief glimpse of a fight between Maya and Daredevil.
- Check out the new video below:
About Echo:
- The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.
- Echo will be the first project released under Marvel’s Spotlight banner.
- This marks the first Marvel Studios series to drop all entirely bingeable episodes at once, as well as their first show to be rated TV-MA.
- Echo also stars:
- Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian)
- Graham Greene (1883)
- Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Devery Jacobs (FX’s Reservation Dogs)
- Zahn McClarnon (FX’s Reservation Dogs)
- Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!)
- Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye)
- Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).
- All five episodes of Echo premiere Tuesday, January 9th at 6:00 p.m. PT on both Disney+ and Hulu.