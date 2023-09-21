Grand Admiral Thrawn, Ezra Bridger and More Get Their Own “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Character Posters

With the debut of the sixth episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka this week, Disney+ has released four additional character posters to join the lineup.

What’s Happening:

Four new character posters from Ahsoka have been released, featuring the long-awaited and hyped return of two major characters from Star Wars Rebels .

First up is the exciting debut of Grand Admiral Thrawn in live-action, portrayed as he was in animation by Lars Mikkelsen.

Sabine’s goal of finding her friend Ezra Bridger was finally achieved in this episode, as he appears on the distant planet of Peridea, played by Eman Esfandi.

Next we have the high-ranking Stormtrooper under Thrawn’s command, Captain Enoch, played by The Hunger Games star Wes Chatham.

Finally, also making their live-action debut are the Nightsisters of Dathomir, portrayed by guest stars Jeryl Prescott Gallien from The Walking Dead, Farscape’s Claudia Black, and Star Trek: Picard’s Jane Edwina Seymour.

About Ahsoka:

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The series also stars: Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth David Tennant as Huyang Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.

