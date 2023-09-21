Grand Admiral Thrawn, Ezra Bridger and More Get Their Own “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Character Posters

With the debut of the sixth episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka this week, Disney+ has released four additional character posters to join the lineup.
What’s Happening:
- Four new character posters from Ahsoka have been released, featuring the long-awaited and hyped return of two major characters from Star Wars Rebels.
- First up is the exciting debut of Grand Admiral Thrawn in live-action, portrayed as he was in animation by Lars Mikkelsen.
- Sabine’s goal of finding her friend Ezra Bridger was finally achieved in this episode, as he appears on the distant planet of Peridea, played by Eman Esfandi.
- Next we have the high-ranking Stormtrooper under Thrawn’s command, Captain Enoch, played by The Hunger Games star Wes Chatham.
- Finally, also making their live-action debut are the Nightsisters of Dathomir, portrayed by guest stars Jeryl Prescott Gallien from The Walking Dead, Farscape’s Claudia Black, and Star Trek: Picard’s Jane Edwina Seymour.
- Pursue our Ahsoka tag for more previously released character posters, including last week’s of Anakin Skywalker and Padawan Ahsoka.
About Ahsoka:
- Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
- The series also stars:
- Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
- Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
- Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
- Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
- David Tennant as Huyang
- Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
- Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
- New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.
- Check out Mike’s recap/review of episode 6, and follow our Ahsoka tag for his recaps of each episode.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now