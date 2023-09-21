Grand Admiral Thrawn, Ezra Bridger and More Get Their Own “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Character Posters

With the debut of the sixth episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka this week, Disney+ has released four additional character posters to join the lineup.

  • Four new character posters from Ahsoka have been released, featuring the long-awaited and hyped return of two major characters from Star Wars Rebels.
  • First up is the exciting debut of Grand Admiral Thrawn in live-action, portrayed as he was in animation by Lars Mikkelsen.

  • Sabine’s goal of finding her friend Ezra Bridger was finally achieved in this episode, as he appears on the distant planet of Peridea, played by Eman Esfandi.

  • Next we have the high-ranking Stormtrooper under Thrawn’s command, Captain Enoch, played by The Hunger Games star Wes Chatham.

  • Finally, also making their live-action debut are the Nightsisters of Dathomir, portrayed by guest stars Jeryl Prescott Gallien from The Walking Dead, Farscape’s Claudia Black, and Star Trek: Picard’s Jane Edwina Seymour.

  • Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
  • The series also stars:
    • Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
    • Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
    • Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
    • Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
    • Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
    • David Tennant as Huyang
    • Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
    • Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
  • Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
  • New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.
  • Check out Mike’s recap/review of episode 6, and follow our Ahsoka tag for his recaps of each episode.
