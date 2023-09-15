Anakin Skywalker, Young Ahsoka and Captain Rex Get Their Own “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Character Posters

With the debut of the fifth episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka this week, Disney+ has released three additional character posters to join the lineup.

What’s Happening:

Three new character posters from Ahsoka have been released, featuring some returning favorites, as well as a younger version of our heroine, Ahsoka.

First up is the exciting return of Hayden Christensen as Ahsoka's master, Anakin Skywalker. The fifth episode of Ahsoka marked the first time that Star Wars fans got to see the duo together in live-action.

Ariana Greenblatt, who previously appeared as young Gamora in Avengers: Endgame, appeared in Ahsoka as a younger version of Anakin’s padawan.

Lastly, Temuera Morrison briefly appeared in the most recent episode, voicing Captain Rex.

These two join six previously released character posters Ahsoka Tano Sabine Wren Hera Syndulla Baylan Skoll Shin Hati Morgan Elsbeth Jacen Syndulla Mon Mothma



About Ahsoka:

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The series also stars: Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth David Tennant as Huyang Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.

Check out Mike's recap/review of episode 5