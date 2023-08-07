“Star Wars: Ahsoka” Character Posters Released Featuring Characters from the Light and Dark Sides

We are just a few short weeks away from the long-awaited debut of Star Wars: Ahsoka, and today, Disney+ has released some excellent character posters to tide us over.

What’s Happening:

Six new character posters from Ahsoka were released today, featuring three heroic characters and three villainous ones.

First, we of course have Ahsoka Tano herself, played in the series by Rosario Dawson.

Next is Sabine Wren, brought to life in live-action for the first time by Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

Also making her live-action debut is Hera Syndulla, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

On the “dark side” of things, we first have Baylan Skoll, played by the late Ray Stevenson, who sadly passed away back in May

Next is Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati.

And finally, we have Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth.

About Ahsoka:

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. The series will also star: Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth David Tennant as Huyang Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

comes from co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow mastermind Jon Favreau. Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 23rd, exclusively via Disney+.