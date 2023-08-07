“Star Wars: Ahsoka” Character Posters Released Featuring Characters from the Light and Dark Sides

We are just a few short weeks away from the long-awaited debut of Star Wars: Ahsoka, and today, Disney+ has released some excellent character posters to tide us over.

What’s Happening:

  • Six new character posters from Ahsoka were released today, featuring three heroic characters and three villainous ones.
  • First, we of course have Ahsoka Tano herself, played in the series by Rosario Dawson.

  • Next is Sabine Wren, brought to life in live-action for the first time by Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

  • Also making her live-action debut is Hera Syndulla, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

  • On the “dark side” of things, we first have Baylan Skoll, played by the late Ray Stevenson, who sadly passed away back in May.

  • Next is Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati.

  • And finally, we have Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth.

About Ahsoka:

  • Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
  • The series will also star:
    • Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
    • Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
    • Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
    • Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
    • Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
    • David Tennant as Huyang
    • Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
    • Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
  • Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
  • Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 23rd, exclusively via Disney+.
