“Star Wars: Ahsoka” Character Posters Released Featuring Characters from the Light and Dark Sides

We are just a few short weeks away from the long-awaited debut of Star Wars: Ahsoka, and today, Disney+ has released some excellent character posters to tide us over.
What’s Happening:
- Six new character posters from Ahsoka were released today, featuring three heroic characters and three villainous ones.
- First, we of course have Ahsoka Tano herself, played in the series by Rosario Dawson.
- Next is Sabine Wren, brought to life in live-action for the first time by Natasha Liu Bordizzo.
- Also making her live-action debut is Hera Syndulla, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
- On the “dark side” of things, we first have Baylan Skoll, played by the late Ray Stevenson, who sadly passed away back in May.
- Next is Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati.
- And finally, we have Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth.
About Ahsoka:
- Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
- Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 23rd, exclusively via Disney+.
