Video: Star Wars Light Show Featuring 800 Drones Wows Crowd at Angel Stadium for Star Wars Weekend

This past Friday after spending the day at Disneyland Resort for opening day of Pixar Fest, we made our way down Katella Avenue to Angel Stadium, where the Los Angeles Angels (formerly known as the California Angels and the Anaheim Angels) were hosting Star Wars Weekend at the Southern California venue.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch the full Star Wars light show featuring 800 drones that capped off the night by dazzling the crowd after, unfortunately, the Angels lost to the Minnesota Twins. The drone show retold the events of the original Star Wars film (also known as Episode IV: A New Hope) through some very impressive technology.

Watch Star Wars drones light show at Angel Stadium for Star Wars Night – April 26th, 2024:

Earlier that evening we arrived at Angel Stadium to find the venue decked out in decor celebrating Star Wars Night / Star Wars Weekend, both outside and on the scoreboard itself.

Another pretty memorable aspect of Star Wars Weekend at Angel Stadium was that each player was assigned his own Star Wars character on the scoreboard, with the visiting Minnesota Twins being represented by villains and the Angeles naturally playing hero characters.

Several times between innings during the game, a number of Star Wars characters would come onto the field to dance and get the fans pumped up.

There was also a “Force Cam” that invited Angels fans to give their best Force pose and would occasionally swap out their faces for a familiar Star Wars helmet or head.

The following evening, which we did not attend, attendees of Star Wars Weekend at Angel Stadium received a Mandalorian Rally Monkey as a giveaway upon entry.

