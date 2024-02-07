Comic Review – Marvel’s “Star Wars: Mace Windu” Miniseries Launches with a Pre-Prequel Mission for the Jedi Master

Today saw the release of the first issue in Marvel Comics’ new Star Wars: Mace Windu miniseries (the first to focus on the Jedi Master since 2017’s Star Wars: Mace Windu – Jedi of the Republic), and below are my brief recap and thoughts on this premiere installment.

Star Wars: Mace Windu takes place before the title character is on the Jedi Council, and therefore before the events of the Star Wars prequel trilogy. This first issue opens on the ocean moon of Devshi, where Mace has just escaped from an underwater prison complex (see the setup in this past December’s Star Wars: Revelations one-shot) and is in pursuit of a gang of rogue droids who have made off with an invaluable “Skeleton Key” that can open any door in the galaxy. Along the way, Windu Jedi-Mind-Tricks a hapless alien into piloting a skiff to help in the pursuit, which does eventually end successfully. Back at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, Master Yoda and the newly introduced Gara give Mace his next mission, which will send him to the remote, icy moon of Ro Mira in the Vergara system.

It seems the Coaxium refinery on Ro Mira has concocted a souped-up version of the fuel that would allow ships to go “too fast” (to quote Yoda) if it falls into the wrong hands. At first this didn’t seem like a matter with which the Jedi would involve themselves, but then we find out about a third party named Azita Cruuz, who has transmitted a signal from the moon offering the formula for this “Coaxium Ultra” in exchange for credits and an escort offworld. So I guess the Jedi see someone in need of help, feel the need to act, and send in one of the best for the job: Mace Windu. So the Jedi Master (I’m assuming he’s already a Master by this point, though it isn’t specified) heads to Ro Mira, where he finds a bustling town built around the refinery. What I really loved about this launch issue was watching Windu go into noir-detective mode as he skulks around this industrial village, getting in and out of trouble while looking for Cruuz, though (as Mace observes) there is a bit of a contradiction in terms between someone who wants to be found and someone who is in hiding.

This miniseries is being written by Marc Bernardin (who previously contributed to Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red for Marvel Comics) and illustrated by Georges Jeanty (Star Wars: The High Republic), who have done a good job putting their talents together for this first issue. In addition to the detective-noir tone and mystery-novel sensibilities, there’s also some well-choreographed action when it comes to Mace’s conflicts with the Ro Mira locals and the inevitable rooftop chase that takes place once our hero tracks down Azita. It’s an intriguing start to the miniseries, which will continue over the next few months, and I’m looking forward to seeing how it shapes up from here on out.

Star Wars: Mace Windu #1 is available now wherever comic books are sold.