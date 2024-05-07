Comic Review – Younglings and Padawans Work Together in “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Free Comic Book Day 2024

This past Saturday (also May the 4th) was Free Comic Book Day 2024, and for that occasion Dark Horse Comics released an exclusive Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures issue inspired by the popular Disney+ animated series. Below are my brief recaps and thoughts on this release.

Young Jedi Adventures Free Comic Book Day 2024 begins with the familiar characters of Kai Brightstar, Lys Solar, and Nubs making their way through a settlement on the planet Tenoo, where the Jedi Order and the Republic have brought the science vessel called the Innovator (as already featured in a number of Star Wars: The High Republic stories) for a demonstration ahead of its featured role in the Republic Fair on Valo. These three younglings also meet the Jedi Padawans Lula Talisola, Farzala Tarabal, and Qort for the first time, as Master Yoda pairs them up to assist with the demonstration. But when Nubs is teamed up with Qort to pilot a Jedi Vector starfighter together, they quickly realize that neither of them speaks the other’s language and thus will have trouble communicating.

But, after a brief piloting error that almost sends them into the drink, Qort and Nubs make the best of a difficult situation when the Innovator’s systems begin to fail and its passengers require their help. Meanwhile on the ground, the four other would-be Jedi work together to calm the crowd of Tenoo denizens, even after they become separated from each other in the ensuing panic. The story ends with Yoda telling the Padawans and Younglings that he is proud of their teamwork, and we also get cameo appearances by Nash Durango and Master Zia Zanna.

This brief but fun story was written by Daniel José Older (Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures) and illustrated by Andy Duggan (Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories) with colorist Dan Jackson (Star Wars Infinities: The Empire Strikes Back) and each creative talent does a great job in combining the sensibilities of Young Jedi Adventures with that of other The High Republic novels and comics for this crossover story. This Free Comic Book Day release also includes a Plants vs. Zombies story that takes up the back half of the issue in promotion of Dark Horse’s titles in that franchise. But for younger Star Wars fans, I’d say this was a wonderful way to introduce readers to both Young Jedi Adventures as a concept and the world of comic books set in A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Free Comic Book Day takes place on the first Saturday of May each year. Check your local comics retailer for more information.