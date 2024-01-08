Actor Steven Yeun Realizes His Acceptance Speech Sounds A Bit Like A Disney Classic At 81st Golden Globes

The 81st annual Golden Globe awards took place on Sunday, and actor Steven Yeun took the stage after his win and realized his speech started to sound a bit like a recent classic from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Steven Yeun wins his first Golden Globe for his role in #Beef at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/3v2Q2orvvn — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

took the stage to graciously accept the honor. While on stage, Yeun was getting a bit emotional, and started his speech before he realized what he was about to say sounded very much like a different, award-winning film.

Yeun said, “Thank you so much for this, thank you Golden Globes…it’s so weird, the story I usually tell of myself to myself is one of isolation and like, separateness, and then you come up here and you have this moment, and you can only just think about everyone else….and that feels like the plot of Frozen, I just now just…. Shout out to my daughter Ruthie, family movie night!”

It was a welcome moment of heartwarming comedy, especially after the cold response to a widely panned opening monologue by host Jo Koy that saw the comedian blaming his writers and short notice of getting the hosting gig for why his jokes were falling flat with the Golden Globes crowd, both in the Beverly Hilton and at home. Koy was largely absent for the latter portions of the ceremony, especially after a later joke at Taylor Swift’s expense – referencing the amount of camera time the NFL gives her – seemed more agitating to the pop superstar than amusing.

Disney fans on social media also loved the moment with Yeun, appreciating the reference to the 2013 smash hit from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

In the decade old hit, fearless optimist Anna (voice of Kristen Bell) sets off on an epic journey—teaming up with rugged mountain man Kristoff (voice of Jonathan Groff) and his loyal reindeer Sven—to find her sister Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel), whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter while she reverts to her own ice palace in the mountains above the kingdom. Encountering Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls and a hilarious snowman named Olaf, Anna and Kristoff battle the elements in a race to save the kingdom.

