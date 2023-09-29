“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Jackie Goldschneider, Alfonso Ribeiro and More to Appear Week of October 2nd

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of October 2nd-6th:

Monday, October 2 – The Maverick Way Alfonso Ribeiro ( America’s Funniest Videos ) Daytime Exclusive : Maverick City Music perform their new song “Good News” Hilary Sheinbaum ( The Dry Challenge: How to Lose the Booze for Dry January, Sober October, and Any Other Alcohol-Free Month )

Tuesday, October 3 – Daytime Exclusives: Jackie Goldschneider and husband Evan ( The Weight of Beautiful ; Real Housewives of New Jersey ) Pastor Mike Todd ( Damaged But Not Destroyed: From Trauma to Triumph ) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, October 4 – Full Circle Connections Engaged Florida couple shares viral love story when they were set up on Instagram by a mutual friend Bertie Gregory ( Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory ) Former patient who’s following in the footsteps of the doctor who helped save her life!

Thursday, October 5 – Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Paul Holes ( Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases ) Guests who prove they can reach great heights against all odds with grit and determination

Friday, October 6 – What’s the buzz? Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya ( 90 Day-Fiancé ; 90 Day: The Last Resort ) Discussion and performance by Adam Doleac (“Biggest Fan”)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.