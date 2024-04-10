“The Art of Marvel Studios’ What If…?” Available Now for Pre-Order

Explore the Marvel multiverse like never before. “The Art of Marvel Studios’ What If…?” is coming soon and is now available for pre-order.

“The Art of Marvel Studios’ What If…?” takes fans behind the scenes of Marvel Studios’ first animated series.

Reimagining famous events from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in unexpected ways, and featuring a voice cast that includes Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, Chadwick Boseman, and many other stars reprising their roles from the films, the Emmy Award–nominated What If…? creates alternate worlds from the ones you know and opens up a plethora of vast new realities.

With each story, The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) acts as a guide through these various timelines and raises such questions as: What if Ultron successfully defeated the Avengers and acquired the Infinity Stones? What if Peggy Carter was injected with Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers? What if T'Challa became Star-Lord?

Filled with striking imagery and a bold color palette, these timelines are brought to life in an animation style that is complementary to the look and feel of the MCU and features designs by the guiding hand of Ryan Meinerding, giving the series a cohesive look and feel with the films.

Through interviews with the animators, designers, producers, and writers of the series, readers will discover everything that goes into translating their favorite heroes and villains from live action to animation and how exciting new possibilities for storytelling can open up if you only ask, What if…? .

. You can pre-order “The Art of Marvel Studios’ What If…?” on Amazon

And while you wait, you can watch Marvel’s What If…? on Disney+