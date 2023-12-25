Go Behind the Scenes of “The Church on Ruby Road” with New “Doctor Who” Featurette

Now that “The Church on Ruby Road” is available to stream on Disney+, the official Doctor Who YouTube channel has released a 9 minute video going behind the scenes of the creation of the Christmas special.

The behind the scenes look at “The Church on Ruby Road” begins with showrunner Russell T Davies and executive producer Julie Gardner talking about their excitement in bringing the Christmas special back to Doctor Who . This year’s special marks the first since 2017’s “Twice Upon a Time,” with New Year’s Day specials taking their place during the Jodie Whittaker era.

We're introduced to new companion Ruby Sunday, and the actress that's bringing her to life, Millie Gibson.

Ruby’s quite expansive backstory is discussed, along with Davies sharing his love of introducing a companion’s family dynamic.

Davies teases that the mystery behind Ruby’s parentage will be a mystery throughout the upcoming season

For many years, Doctor Who has stayed away from some more fantastical elements. But with the freedom that the Toymaker’s machinations in the previous special brought, Davies thought it was time to feature something a bit more fantastical – Goblins!

VFX Supervisor Sebastian Barker discusses how the Goblins were brought to life, through both practical and digital effects.

We then look at the composing of the music for the special with returning composer Murray Gold, who also worked on the terrifying catchy “The Goblin Song.”

Davies mentions how he’s always wanted to work a musical number such as this into Doctor Who , and this story provided the perfect way to introduce more music.

Finally, we get a look at the filming of the climatic scene where the Doctor saves baby Ruby from the Goblins at the Church on Ruby Road.

