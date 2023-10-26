New “The Marvels” Featurette Looks Back at the Evolution of Captain Marvel

Ahead of the release of The Marvels on November 10th, Marvel Studios has released a new featurette looking at the evolution of Captain Marvel.
What’s Happening:
- Renegade. Hero. Avenger. The newly released featurette recounts the story of Captain Marvel so-far, through her appearances in Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and of course, The Marvels.
- New interview clips, as well as some from the debut of Captain Marvel in 2019 are featured.
- Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, talks about how trying on the suit for the first time was one of the most surreal moments of her life. She then notes how she wants to bring the “full scope of what Captain Marvel can be.”
- In addition to Larson, we also hear from Marvel Studios President Kevin Fiege, Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Nia DaCosta (director/co-writer, The Marvels).
- Watch the featurette for yourself below:
About The Marvels:
- In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”
- The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh and Samuel L. Jackson.
- Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers.
- The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.
- Marvel Studios’ The Marvels hits U.S. theaters and IMAX on November 10th.