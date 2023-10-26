New “The Marvels” Featurette Looks Back at the Evolution of Captain Marvel

Ahead of the release of The Marvels on November 10th, Marvel Studios has released a new featurette looking at the evolution of Captain Marvel.

What’s Happening:

Renegade. Hero. Avenger. The newly released featurette recounts the story of Captain Marvel so-far, through her appearances in Captain Marvel , Avengers: Endgame , and of course, The Marvels .

, , and of course, . New interview clips, as well as some from the debut of Captain Marvel in 2019 are featured.

in 2019 are featured. Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, talks about how trying on the suit for the first time was one of the most surreal moments of her life. She then notes how she wants to bring the “full scope of what Captain Marvel can be.”

In addition to Larson, we also hear from Marvel Studios President Kevin Fiege, Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Nia DaCosta (director/co-writer, The Marvels ).

). Watch the featurette for yourself below:

About The Marvels: