Cast and Crew of “The Ghost and Molly McGee” to Reunited for “Operation: Enhappification” Charity Livestream

Crew & cast members of The Ghost and Molly McGee will reunite for a fan-run charity livestream, after fans of the show raised over $2,000 for a nonprofit resort for critically ill children.

What’s Happening:

“Operation: Enhappification,” a 6-hour charity livestream dedicated to the series, will be held on the March 2nd from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (PST) on YouTube Live, as jointly announced by commentary-based YouTube channel Sunnyland Productions, and fan-run group Ghost and Molly McGee Discord, more than a month after the show ended its two season run.

Discord, more than a month after the show ended its two season run. Guests slated to join include the show co-creators, Bill Motz and Bob Roth, show writers Sammie Crowley, Brandon Hoang, and Paul Chang, musicians & composers Rob Cantor and Michael Kramer, as well as the voice cast; Dana Snyder (Scratch), Michaela Dietz (Darryl), Lara Jill Miller (Libby), Eric Edelstein (Geoff), and Alan Lee (Ollie), with more expected to be announced.

The livestream will also be joined by star-studded hosts, Mann Lightfoot of Mann of a 1000 Thoughts, and Rebecca Parham of Let Me Explain Studios.

The event aims to fundraise up to $10,000, with proceeds donating to Give Kids The World Village, a nonprofit theme park & resort in Central Florida aiming to provide kids with critical illnesses and their families a week-long stay, free of charge.

The livestream was teased a week back before it was announced, with Motz releasing a hundred “show ambassador” magnet badges on an online auction, raising a current total of $2,237.24.

Details and updates on the stream can be read at @LongLiveTGAMM @tgamm_events Sunnyland Productions

Additional questions can be directed to @fazleyff on X or Discord.

What They’re Saying: