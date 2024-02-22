Cast and Crew of “The Ghost and Molly McGee” to Reunited for “Operation: Enhappification” Charity Livestream

Crew & cast members of The Ghost and Molly McGee will reunite for a fan-run charity livestream, after fans of the show raised over $2,000 for a nonprofit resort for critically ill children.
What’s Happening:
- “Operation: Enhappification,” a 6-hour charity livestream dedicated to the series, will be held on the March 2nd from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (PST) on YouTube Live, as jointly announced by commentary-based YouTube channel Sunnyland Productions, and fan-run group Ghost and Molly McGee Discord, more than a month after the show ended its two season run.
- Guests slated to join include the show co-creators, Bill Motz and Bob Roth, show writers Sammie Crowley, Brandon Hoang, and Paul Chang, musicians & composers Rob Cantor and Michael Kramer, as well as the voice cast; Dana Snyder (Scratch), Michaela Dietz (Darryl), Lara Jill Miller (Libby), Eric Edelstein (Geoff), and Alan Lee (Ollie), with more expected to be announced.
- The livestream will also be joined by star-studded hosts, Mann Lightfoot of Mann of a 1000 Thoughts, and Rebecca Parham of Let Me Explain Studios.
- The event aims to fundraise up to $10,000, with proceeds donating to Give Kids The World Village, a nonprofit theme park & resort in Central Florida aiming to provide kids with critical illnesses and their families a week-long stay, free of charge.
- The livestream was teased a week back before it was announced, with Motz releasing a hundred “show ambassador” magnet badges on an online auction, raising a current total of $2,237.24.
- Details and updates on the stream can be read at @LongLiveTGAMM on X (formerly Twitter), @tgamm_events on Instagram, or Sunnyland Productions’ YouTube channel.
- Additional questions can be directed to @fazleyff on X or Discord.
What They’re Saying:
- Sunnyland Productions showrunner Chandler Desrochers: “After the show ended, me and several fans thought, how can we put the show’s values into action? We came together with series co-creators to put together a charity stream, celebrating the show.”
- Host Mann Lightfoot: “I’m so glad to be talking to Bill and Bob again, and to raise money for such a good cause.”
- Host Rebecca Parham: “We’ll be doing a lot of (show) related activities, like Q&As, fan-made project reveals, and plenty more shenanigans.”