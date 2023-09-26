“The Ghost and Molly McGee’s” Scratch Calls the Haunted Mansion in New Video from Disney Channel

The Haunted Mansion has 999 happy haunts but there’s room for 1000 and we have a volunteer. In a new video from Disney Channel, Scratch from The Ghost and Molly McGee tries to become one of the ghoulish residents of the iconic mansion.

The new video see Scratch calling various residents of the Haunted Mansion as he looks for a personal reference to be able to join their ranks.

Scratch chats with some of the more iconic residents of the mansion, including Madame Leota, the Hatbox Ghost, the Hitchhiking Ghosts and more.

Watch the new video below:

About The Ghost and Molly McGee: