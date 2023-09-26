“The Ghost and Molly McGee’s” Scratch Calls the Haunted Mansion in New Video from Disney Channel

The Haunted Mansion has 999 happy haunts but there’s room for 1000 and we have a volunteer. In a new video from Disney Channel, Scratch from The Ghost and Molly McGee tries to become one of the ghoulish residents of the iconic mansion.
- The new video see Scratch calling various residents of the Haunted Mansion as he looks for a personal reference to be able to join their ranks.
- Scratch chats with some of the more iconic residents of the mansion, including Madame Leota, the Hatbox Ghost, the Hitchhiking Ghosts and more.
- Watch the new video below:
About The Ghost and Molly McGee:
- Created and executive produced by Bill Motz and Bob Roth (LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures), along with executive producer Steve Loter (Kim Possible), the series follows tween optimist Molly, who lives to make the world a better place, and grumpy ghost Scratch, whose job is to spread misery.
- The series stars Ashly Burch (Molly McGee) and Dana Snyder (Scratch), with the additional main series voice cast including Jordan Klepper (Klepper) as the voice of Pete, Molly’s anxiously idealistic father; Sumalee Montano (The Lost Symbol) as the voice of Sharon and Grandma Nin, Molly’s creatively pragmatic mother and adoring grandmother, respectively; and Michaela Dietz (Steven Universe) as the voice of Darryl, Molly’s mischievously entrepreneurial brother.
- You can watch The Ghost and Molly McGee now on Disney Channel and on Disney+.