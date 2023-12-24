The Gods and Monsters of Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Episode 1 and 2

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has officially released the first two episodes, and viewers who may not be familiar with the world of Greek Mythology, might wonder who some of these characters are. Following each week, I will endeavor to explain the gods and monsters of each episode as best as possible.

In Episode 1 “I Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher,” Percy Jackson is introduced to the world of Greek demigods and learns that he needs to get to Camp Half-Blood so he can be safe from roving monsters searching for half-bloods.

Before he is aware of Camp Half-Blood, he encounters his first monster when his class takes a trip to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. His mean-spirited math teacher, Mrs. Dodds, reveals her true self to Percy. She is no teacher, but rather the Fury, Alecto in disguise.

Near the end of the episode, as Percy, his mom Sally, and Grover try to flee to Camp Half-Blood they are attacked by the Minotaur. These scenes are filled with character development and are quite exciting. But who are the monsters?

Who is Alecto?

Though she reveals herself to be far more dangerous than a normal math teacher, Alecto has a purpose in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. In Greek mythology, Alecto is one of Three Furies. She and her two sisters Tisiphone and Megaera would be known to represent vengeance and punishment.

The Furies were believed to be born from the castrated Greek god Uranus’ blood. Alecto’s main role in Greek mythology was to punish those who committed heinous crimes. Alecto was feared by mortals because her wrath was devastating, and she would never relent in her interest to punish. (This describes Alecto’s role in the first episode.)

Alecto has had a prominent role in Greek Mythology from pursuing and tormenting Orestes and driving him mad, to torturing King Lycurgus of Thrace for banning the worship of Dionysus. Mortals and gods feared Alecto for her unending desire to punish those who had done wrong.

The Minotaur:

When King Minos of Crete was given a beautiful bull from Poseidon to sacrifice, Minos changed his mind. Poseidon, angered by this betrayal, made Minos’ wife Pasiphae fall in love with the bull. The child of this godly spite resulted in the birth of the Minotaur. Named Asterius for his grandfather, the Minotaur would become a fearsome monster.

King Minos was repulsed by the Minotaur and ordered Daedalus to construct the Labyrinth which would never allow the beast to escape. The Minotaur would stalk the maze trapped forever. Anyone who entered the maze was also trapped as it was impossible to escape.

For years, the Minotaur would make the center of the labyrinth his dwelling, where he would feast on the flesh of Athenians sacrifices.

Thesus was an Athenian who didn’t like the fact that so many young Athenians were being sacrificed to the Minotaur in tribute to King Minos. When his time came, Thesus volunteered to go, and with the help of Ariadne, Minos’ daughter, was able to slay the Minotaur in the labyrinth.

Percy slays the Minotaur and finds safety in Camp Half-Blood. His journey into the gods and monsters would only expand, when he woke up in the Big House at the camp.

In Episode 2 “I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom,” Percy wakes up at Camp Half-Blood and meets a god and a centaur. Mr. D (Dionysus) is the director of Camp Half-Blood, and Chiron is a centaur who is the activities director of the camp. Two excellent characters played perfectly by Glynn Turman and Jason Mantzoukas.

Who is Chiron?

Chiron may be well known in Percy Jackson and the Olympians as the activities director for Camp Half-Blood but the character from the Rick Riordan books and show is a legend in Greek Mythology.

Chiron is a centaur which means that he is half human and half horse and a son of the Titan Kronos. While many Centaurs were violent and dangerous, Chiron was well known for his knowledge of medicine, his wisdom, and an ability to teach.

His teaching abilities became famous and heroes like Heracles, Achilles, and Jason sought out the centaur to instruct them. Often living at footsteps of Mount Pelion in Magnesia, Chiron is credited with many accomplishments including being the father of medicine.

Chiron was said to be immortal but would die after being shot with a poisoned arrow by Heracles. Though Chiron didn’t die initially, because he was immortal, the legend says that he begged Zeus to remove his immortality because the poisoned arrow was causing him so much pain. Zeus complied and the body of Chiron was brought amongst the stars as the constellation Centaurus.

Who is Dionysus?

He is the son of Zeus and the princess Semele of Thebes. Dionysus is the Greek god of wine, vegetation, pleasure, and festivity. Dionysus’ birth was problematic for some. The pending birth of another child of Zeus’ to another woman did not excite his wife Hera.

Hera was jealous of Zeus’ affair and tricked the princess into asking Zeus to appear in front of her in his true form. Having to comply with the request, Semele was vaporized, which led Zeus to rescuing the unborn child, sewing him up in his thigh, and bringing the baby to term.

Dionysus was embraced by mortals because he would often represent the life blood, or sap of nature. Lavish festivals would be held in his honor, which would often attract large female followers.