Book Review – “Dark Ascension: The Lost Ones” Puts An Unsettling Spin On Peter Pan’s Never Land

The Lost Ones is the second book in the Disney Villains-focused Dark Ascension series, which shares an all-new origin story of a teenaged Captain Hook, featuring his twin sister Marlene. The story is penned by New York Times bestselling author Lauren DeStefano and sheds new light on Peter Pan’s obsessive, dastardly villain.

What is The Lost Ones about?



Before Captain Hook became Never Land’s villain, there were two siblings seeking a home…



James and Marlene have always felt out of place in their humdrum fishing village, longing to escape the quiet lives their parents envision for them. But when Marlene’s birthday wish transports them both to an unsettling, magical paradise called Never Land, they discover an unexpected alternative: the chance to stay forever with the charismatic Peter and his Lost Boys.



As the twins delve into the island’s violent secrets, their actions reignite a conflict between the fractured Lost Boys—and for the first time in their lives, James and Marlene find themselves at odds. With a war brewing and their memories slipping away every minute they spend in Never Land, they must choose whether to stay or go. But even if the twins stand together, Never Land–and Peter–won’t allow them to leave so easily.



How far are James and Marlene willing to go to chart their own destinies? And if the price for freedom is losing their true selves–and each other–is it worth the cost?



An unsettling spin on a magical paradise

The Lost Ones is a well-crafted, multifaceted origin story that cleverly and consistently unites Peter Pan’s Captain James Hook with DeStefano’s newly-created character. Twins James and Marlene are as thick as thieves despite the stark contrasts in their personalities, skills and overall sense of adventure. Both characters grow significantly throughout the course of the story which provides ongoing intrigue and interest in each chapter which parallels an action-packed plot. One of the Lost Boys, Sam, is also given an enticing and rather sad origin story that is uncovered throughout and was one of my favorite supporting facets of this tale. I also loved the focus on memory; the role it plays in Never Land and, more broadly, what it means to the each of the characters. This theme and its exploration added a mature, confronting element to a young adult novel which had me hooked (pun intended).

DeStefano thoughtfully transforms James from a two-dimensional villain into relatable young man with hopes and dreams. It is always a breath of fresh air to learn more about famous villain backstories, especially when their experiences may not be unlike some of our own experiences in terms of personal struggles and relationships. While James grapples with stepping out of his sister’s shadow, Marlene faces the tough choice of charting a course for her future, one that means choosing between being separated from her brother or from Never Land. In the twins’ tug-of-war story between the certainty of life in London and the wonder of Never Land, all is destined (unfortunately) not to end well.

Despite a heartbreaking final chapter (which is perfect for an inevitably tragic tale), The Lost Ones does complete justice to Captain Hook and the greater Peter Pan universe albeit with a dark spin. A gripping page-turner right to the very end, The Lost Ones, like The Wicked Ones before it, belongs on every bookshelf accessible to young readers who know what it is to struggle with balancing dreams and reality.

The Lost Ones will be released on January 9, 2024.