Requiem Cafe In Anaheim To Celebrate 4 Years of “The Owl House” With Special Fan Event

Celebrating the fourth anniversary of the fan-favorite hit series, a special fan event is set to take over an Anaheim cafe and turn into a celebration of The Owl House.

What’s Happening:

Dana Terrace, creator of the hit Disney Channel The Owl House , has taken to Instagram to share details of a fan event celebrating the series.

, has taken to Instagram to share details of a fan event celebrating the series. Themed to Grom, the fan event will take over the Requiem Cafe in Anaheim, California, From February 3rd to February 17th, 2024.

Seen only once in the hit series, Grom is the one night each year that Hexside school commemorates Grometheus’s attempt to break out of the school and terrorize the Boiling Isles, with each year a Grom Monarch being selected to fight the monster and keep it at bay for another year. In the series, Amity is selected as Grom Queen, despite her displeasure. Luz volunteers to take her place, and leads to one of the most memorable moments in the entire series.

Celebrating the 4 year anniversary of The Owl House, Requiem’s menu will be transformed and the shop will be decorated with Hexside and Grom banners, standees, and backdrops. The location will also be celebrating Dana's art with special art prints including special signed risographs prints.

Requiem’s menu will be transformed and the shop will be decorated with Hexside and Grom banners, standees, and backdrops. The location will also be celebrating Dana's art with special art prints including special signed risographs prints. Fans can look forward to a Grom emo night dance party on Valentine's day (February 14th) and a special panel event with Dana and voice actors at the end of the event to cap everything off. These two days will be ticketed (on sale soon on Requiem’s official website

Requiem Cafe, located in Anaheim, California, specializes in themed treats celebrating fandoms. It boasts an immersive environment where patrons can escape to a world of fantasy and be themselves authentically.

Specializing in artesian coffee, tea and fantasy inspired food selections, Requiem hosts a humble and accessible environment for patrons to enjoy a sense of daily escapism. From tabletop games to reading your favorite book; Requiem welcomes everyone to enjoy all they have to offer,

The Owl House, which aired on Disney Channel from 2020 – 2023, follows Luz, a self-assured teenage human girl who accidentally stumbles upon a portal to the Boiling Isles. There, she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting.

Though the series has ended, the show continues to rerun episodes on the Disney networks, and maintains a hugely loyal fan following.