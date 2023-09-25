The TVA Experience Taking Over OXO2 in London for One Day on Saturday, October 7th

To celebrate the launch of Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2, UK fans from across the Multiverse are invited to The TVA Experience on Saturday, October 7th.

What’s Happening:

Opening for one day only on Saturday, October 7th, The TVA Experience pop-up will delight fans, who will be processed by Time Variance Authority staff and guided through rooms including Repairs and Advancements and The Automat, where they can enjoy a slice of key lime pie.

The TVA Experience will open its doors to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Entry is free, but limited.

Due to popular demand, all advance tickets for The TVA Experience have been distributed, but walk-in tickets will still be available, subject to demand.

The experience lasts approximately 45 minutes and a limited number of guests will be allowed entry to The TVA Experience at any one time.

The event will take place at OXO2 at the Oxo Tower Wharf Barge House Street in London.

Visit DisneyTickets.co.uk

About Loki Season 2:

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose. The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.

Season 2 of Loki premieres October 5th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PT on Disney+

premieres October 5th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PT on Check out Mack’s list Loki Season 2.