The Villains of Valley View Finally Face Off with Shadow

Ever since the second season of The Villains of Valley View began, the Maddens have been facing their family antics while a looming threat has been planning their revenge. But, as we saw in the penultimate episode, Shadow is ready to make her move. With the spirit of Onyx on her side, do the Maddens even have a chance?

While our former-villain family may often be at odds with each other, they rally together whenever an external force threatens them. With Shadow heading to Valley View, they will need to join forces to save their family. In addition, it appears that their hero uncle Blue Granite (played by Baby Daddy’s Derek Theler_ may put the family differences aside to join the looming battle. As an aside, you can catch more of Derek Theler in the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie, The Naughty Nine.

Will Vic master his new powers? Will Jake finally get to be the hero he secretly wants to be? Will Amy finally defeat her nemesis? Will Colby fulfill his destiny as The Chosen One? You can find all the answers when “The Return” airs on Disney Channel on October 29 at 8pm ET/PT. Three new episodes of The Villains of Valley View will be available on Disney+ on November 1.

While you wait for this important episode, you can see our coverage of the Season 2 wrap party. For those looking to celebrate Halloween, the themed episode “The Haunted Jukebox” is now available on Disney+.