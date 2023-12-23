The Watcher Shares Hope’s “Tracks to Astonish” Playlist as Part of the Nine Days of “What If…?”

On the second day of What If, the Watcher gave to me, a playlist from the 80s! In celebration of the release for Marvel’s What If…? season 2, Marvel is releasing a gift to go along with each episode as they debut daily on Disney+.
- For day two of the celebration, Marvel shared Hope’s “Tracks to Astonish” playlist on Spotify.
- The playlist includes 80s hits, like:
- “Never Surrender” by Corey Hart
- “Dancing on the Ceiling” by Lionel Richie
- “Glory Days” by Bruce Springsteen
- And much more.
- The special gift comes along with a tease for tomorrow’s episode of What If…?, titled “What If… Peter Quill Attacked Earth’s Mightiest Heroes?,” which you can watch below:
- Be sure to follow along with The Watcher’s Nine Days of What If here as new episodes of the second season hit Disney+ daily between now and December 30.
About Marvel’s What If…?:
- With a new episode debuting nightly beginning December 22, season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU.
- The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.
- Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8).
- The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.