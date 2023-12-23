The Watcher Shares Hope’s “Tracks to Astonish” Playlist as Part of the Nine Days of “What If…?”

On the second day of What If, the Watcher gave to me, a playlist from the 80s! In celebration of the release for Marvel’s What If…? season 2, Marvel is releasing a gift to go along with each episode as they debut daily on Disney+.

For day two of the celebration, Marvel shared Hope’s “Tracks to Astonish” playlist on Spotify

The playlist includes 80s hits, like: “Never Surrender” by Corey Hart “Dancing on the Ceiling” by Lionel Richie “Glory Days” by Bruce Springsteen And much more.

The special gift comes along with a tease for tomorrow’s episode of What If…?, titled “What If… Peter Quill Attacked Earth’s Mightiest Heroes?,” which you can watch below:

