They’re Here: 3 Takeaways from the Final Trailer for “The Marvels”

The final trailer for The Marvels is here and it provides plenty for marvel fans to get excited about. What started out feeling like a playful teamup of three of Marvel’s most lovable characters, suddenly feels like a multiversal battle that is really raising the stakes for the MCU.

I have three takeaways from the final trailer for The Marvels.

The biggest takeaway is the apparent role the multiverse will have in this film. It appears the plan of the villainous Dar-Benn will be to open a portal to another universe in order to threaten ours, as Monica Rambeau lets us know by saying “there’s a different reality bleeding into ours.”

The team of heroes pays a lot of attention to some kind of portal throughout this trailer and as it nears the end, Nick Fury says “they’re here.” A moment later, we see a flash of light, with a silhouette inside.

With a recent teaser having fans buzzing about the possibility of the X-Men showing up in this film, this is only going to fan the flames. My best guess would be Dar-Benn’s plan is to unleash the Phoenix on this universe. Of course, that is purely speculation, but it certainly seems as though we might see a familiar face or two from outside the MCU in this film.

A much more straightforward development from this trailer is the confirmation that Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will have a role to play in this film. Fans have speculated for some time that she might show up and now this trailer lets us know for sure.

Her role in the film is unknown but she does appear to be an ally to Captain Marvel, telling her “you can stand tall, without standing alone.” Whether or not she will join in the fight remains to be seen.

And finally, this two-minute trailer opens with about 20 seconds of reflection on the events of Avengers: Endgame. The Avengers music is also used in a few spots in the trailer, furthering this film’s vibes of having a very big role to play in the MCU.

Marvel’s Phases 4 and 5 have introduced a lot of great new characters and told some fantastic stories, but it’s clear fans are starting to get restless as they await the next big crossover event. The inclusion of these Endgame clips and the iconic Avengers theme are sure to get some fans excited about what’s to come in this film.

Check out the final trailer for The Marvels above and see it in theaters Friday, November 10.

